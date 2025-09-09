Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives named Best Adults-Only Resorts 2025 at TTM Awards

Management team at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Arrival Jetty at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

MALDIVES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been recognised as the Best Adults-Only Resort 2025 at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala, held on 28 August 2025. The award highlights resorts that provide exceptional experiences for adult travellers seeking privacy and tranquillity in the Maldives.Located in Meemu Atoll, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is uniquely set across two islands, one dedicated exclusively to adults. This concept ensures a peaceful environment that appeals to couples and travellers in search of uninterrupted relaxation. The adults-only island is designed to offer seclusion and intimacy, complemented by views of the surrounding lagoon and natural beauty.Commenting on the recognition, Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, said:“Being recognised as the Best Adults-Only Resort 2025 at the TTM Awards is a true honour for us. This achievement is a testament to the passion and commitment of our team in creating an environment where our guests can connect, unwind, and experience the Maldives in its most tranquil form. Our focus has always been on delivering a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, and this award inspires us to continue enhancing the unique moments that define Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.”The TTM Awards is an annual event that celebrates excellence in Maldivian hospitality, acknowledging resorts across categories that demonstrate high standards of service and guest experience. Recognition in the adults-only category reinforces Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives’ position as a notable destination for couples and travellers seeking a retreat focused on relaxation and connection.For more information about Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, please visit www.cinnamonhotels.com/cinnamon-hakuraa-huraa-maldives

