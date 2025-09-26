DHS Debunks More Fake News Allegations, Sets the Record Straight on Louisiana Lockup

This facility houses 26 child predators, 20 sex offenders, and 28 murderers

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is once again debunking false allegations about immigration detention centers, this time perpetuated by irresponsible reporters making claims about hunger strikes and pushing false narratives about the conditions at Louisiana Lockup. Allegations made by criminal illegal aliens that they do not have access to medical or mental health care at this facility are completely false. Detainees have full access to medical treatment, three proper meals per day, legal counsel, and other essential items.

“Here are the facts: there is no hunger strike at Louisiana Lockup. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that the media repeats unsubstantiated, false allegations peddled by criminal illegal aliens. This facility is housing the WORST OF THE WORST including 26 child predators, 20 other sex offenders, and 28 murderers. If these are not the worst of the worst than please tell me who is,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Any claim there are “inhumane” conditions at ICE detention centers are false. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and their family members. It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This is the best healthcare that many aliens have received in their entire lives. Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE. Why does the media have an obsession with peddling FALSE sob stories of pedophiles, murderers, rapists, and other violent criminals?”

These detention centers house criminal illegal aliens to keep these individuals convicted of heinous crimes against humanity off American streets. As of September 22, 2025, Louisiana Lockup alone is housing criminal illegal aliens with convictions for the following crimes:

26 sexual crimes against minors including rape, child exploitation, molestation of a minor, child fondling, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child

20 additional sex offenses including strongarm rape, drug-induced rape, rape of a disabled person, sexual assault, prostitution, and indecent exposure

28 homicides

27 drug-related offenses

18 assaults or aggravated assaults

10 robbery related crimes including armed robbery and armed carjacking

ICE is resolutely dedicated to clearing our communities of these violent criminal illegal aliens. Among the worst of the worst detained at Louisiana Lockup:

Raymond Louis, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted of aggravated assault of a police officer with a weapon.

Manna Massaquoi, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Jose Gonzalez Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide.

Francisco Rodriguez-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide willful killing of a family member with a weapon.

Cuong Vu Son, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with minor.

Bounmy Thammavongsa, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of rape of a disabled person.

Jose Hernandez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of drug induced rape.

Felix Fernando Martinez Rico, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of rape with a weapon.

Admassu Regassa, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia, convicted of sex assault - carnal abuse.

Lam Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of sex assault - carnal abuse.

Jorge Cajides-Vegas, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of strongarm sex assault – sodomy of a girl.

Boonmee Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of strongarm sex assault – sodomy of a girl.

Margarito Lopez Palacios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sex offense against a child-fondling.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia, convicted of sexual exploitation of minor - exhibition of a minor.

Carlos Tealdi, a criminal illegal alien from Argentina, convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor - material – film.

Yamil Ballate-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor - material – photograph.

Anton Khoptynskii, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor - sex performance.

Yosvany Garcia-Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of sex offense.

Bon Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of robbery of a residence with a gun.

Henry Santamaria Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of molestation of a minor.

# # #