Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Speaks at Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting

GOVERNOR GREEN SPEAKS AT CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE ANNUAL MEETING



September 25, 2025

NEW YORK — Governor Josh Green today met with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as he takes part in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2025 Annual Meeting in New York.

Governor Green is joining leaders from around the world to discuss solutions for some of the most pressing global challenges, with a focus on resilience, health and equity.

He was a featured panelist in the session “Investing in Community Resilience,” where he shared Hawai‘i’s perspective on strengthening communities through science-based policy, climate action, housing and equitable infrastructure.

Governor Green is also participating in and leading discussions in panels on climate and health innovation and advancing breakthroughs in breast cancer prevention and treatment. These discussions bring together policymakers, scientists and global leaders to explore strategies for building healthier, more resilient communities.

“From the devastating wildfires on Maui to the challenges of building a healthcare workforce and affordable housing in a changing climate, Hawai‘i is living at the intersection of the crises we face globally,” said Governor Green. “I look forward to sharing how our state is addressing these challenges — and to learning from other leaders about scalable solutions that can benefit vulnerable communities everywhere.”

Photos courtesy the Office of the Governor can be found here.

Footage of the Governor’s panel can be found here, starting at the 32-minute mark.

