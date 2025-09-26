Yotta Labs Awarded Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation to Advance Decentralized AI

The project will develop its Decentralized AI Computing OS, designed to enable efficient AI workload on geo-distributed, heterogeneous computing resources.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yotta Labs , Inc. has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $300,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on its Decentralized Artificial Intelligence Computing Operating System (DeAI OS), a next-generation platform designed to enable accessible, cost-effective AI training and inference on geo-distributed, heterogeneous computing resources.Yotta Labs’ innovation, Yotta OS, directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges in AI: the prohibitive cost and inefficiency of scaling advanced models. By harnessing idle or underutilized GPUs worldwide, Yotta OS enables AI workloads to be decomposed, re-scaled, and efficiently scheduled across diverse hardware with varying latency and memory capacity. This work could significantly reduce the cost of AI computing — by up to 80% compared to centralized cloud providers — while improving accessibility, security, and performance. Beyond lowering barriers for startups and industry, the technology advances scientific equity by broadening access to compute-intensive research. Ultimately, Yotta’s innovation will empower enterprises and academia — who traditionally lack access to frontier infrastructure — to participate in cutting-edge AI development and scientific discovery.About Yotta Labs：Yotta Labs is building the AI-Native Cloud Operating System — a next-generation platform that orchestrates AI workloads across geo-distributed, heterogeneous GPUs as a unified elastic fabric. By combining advanced workload scheduling, model re-scaling, and hardware–software co-design, Yotta delivers up to 80% cost savings compared to traditional cloud providers while maintaining high performance and reliability. With a mission to democratize access to compute and advance AI infrastructure, Yotta Labs empowers worldwide academic institutions, startups, and enterprises to build, train, and deploy frontier AI models at scale.About the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Small Business Programs: America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

