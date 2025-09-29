Hitron Expands DOCSIS Portfolio with New Ultra 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 Gateways

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hitron Technologies, a leading provider of broadband access solutions, today announced the CODA6011UV and CODA6021 , expanding its DOCSIS Ultra 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 gateway portfolio. These solutions help operators deliver extraordinary customer experiences by combining multi-gigabit speeds, Wi-Fi 7, and integrated services in a single, cost-effective device that boosts performance, reduces complexity, and enhances satisfaction.The CODA6011UV is a DOCSIS Ultra 3.1 gateway designed to help operators increase broadband speeds and improve capacity without requiring a full network overhaul to DOCSIS 4.0. With downstream spectrum support up to 1794 MHz and switchable upstream splits, operators can remotely upgrade services and enhance performance. Combined with dual-band Wi-Fi 7, multiple 10 GigE and 2.5 GigE ports, and integrated voice, the CODA6011UV delivers a reliable, higher-performing broadband experience in a cost-effective package.The CODA6021, Hitron’s new DOCSIS 4.0 gateway, takes broadband to the next level with symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz). With two 10 GigE and two 2.5 GigE ports, the CODA6021 enables operators to deliver fiber-like performance over HFC, supporting demanding applications like 4K/8K streaming, gaming, hybrid work, and smart home connectivity.“Operators are working harder than ever to give their customers exceptional broadband experiences. At Hitron, we’ve focused on helping them achieve that goal with our new DOCSIS Ultra 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 gateways. By integrating multi-gigabit broadband, built-in Wi-Fi 7, and voice into one device, the CODA6011UV and CODA6021 deliver powerful whole-home coverage and simplified deployments that improve customer satisfaction while lowering operational costs,” said Greg Fisher, President and CTO of Hitron Technologies.Both products will be showcased at SCTE 2025 Booth #E502 in Washington, DC.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies is creating technology for tomorrow’s networks, changing the way the world works, plays, and connects. With over 30 years of experience and more than 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides a comprehensive portfolio of broadband solutions spanning DOCSIS and PON gateways, Wi-Fi systems, diagnostic tools, and cloud services. Many of these solutions leverage AI and advanced data intelligence, empowering ISPs to monitor connection quality, optimize service delivery, and deliver extraordinary customer experiences.

