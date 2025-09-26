Transportation Commission awards a $2.3 million highway contract in September
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $2.3 million contract for a Wyoming Department of Transportation project during its September regular business meeting.
The Commission awarded the bid to Rock Springs-based Kilgore Companies, LLC dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc. for combined salt/sand stockpiling at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is March 31, 2026.
The above project is funded primarily with state dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.
