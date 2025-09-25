Award Winning Crime Novelist Lisa Towles Unveils SWITCH: A High-Stakes Techno Thriller with Corporate Espionage

Book cover for Switch by Lisa Towles

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed crime novelist and award-winning author Lisa Towles announces the highly anticipated release of her new book, “Switch”, a riveting techno-thriller that concludes her E&A Investigations series. Set for release on September 30, 2025 by Indies United Publishing House, “Switch” delivers Towles' signature blend of high-stakes action, intricate plotting, and psychological suspense, marking her fourteenth book release.A routine bank heist case takes a deadly turn for private investigator Mari Ellwyn and her partner, Derek Abernathy, when a body and a Chief Medical Examiner vanish. Their missing persons investigation quickly uncovers a shadowy multinational organization using quantum computing for criminal purposes, with a shocking link to Mari’s estranged father and a notorious crime boss.As Mari navigates a high-stakes world of corporate espionage and family secrets, she is caught in a deadly endgame of personal vendettas, where her own life hangs in the balance. This page-turning crime thriller combines a smart mystery with unrelenting suspense.Switch has already earned recognition with a Readers' Choice Silver award last month.Upcoming Events and Media Appearances:Podcast: Writers Dossier with Jeff CircleRadio: KSVY 91.3 FM's Monday Morning Sonoma on September 29In-person:• Brooklyn West Winery (Oakland) on September 26• The Great Valley Bookfest (Manteca) on October 11• Lincoln Library Bookfest (Lincoln) on November 15Towles is also the host of the Story Impact YouTube podcast series, where she interviews prominent voices in literature, highlighting the power of storytelling.About the Author:Lisa Towles is an award-winning Bay Area crime novelist known for her fast-paced, character-driven thrillers. Her work explores complex social issues, corporate espionage, and fringe technology. Her previous E&A Investigations Series books, Hot House and Salt Island, were #1 Amazon Kindle bestsellers and have received numerous literary awards, including BookFest, PenCraft, and Readers' Favorite. Visit the author's website to learn more.To schedule an interview or for media inquiries, contact Brian McWilliams of Spelling Communications: bmcwilliams@spellcom.com.

