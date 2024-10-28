Crime Novelist Lisa Towles Recognized by The BookFest and PenCraft Literary Awards for Thriller Novel Codex

Cover by Vila Design

Author Lisa Towles wins two First Place literary awards for her book Codex, which Prairies Book Review called "Fast paced and ingenious."

This year's competition was exceptional, and Lisa Towles should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment.” — Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon Bestselling Bay Area crime novelist Lisa Towles, of OAKLAND, was named FIRST PLACE WINNER at The 2024 BookFest Awards for her psychological thriller, Codex in the category of Thriller - Psychological. And, in the same weekend, Codex was also named WINNER of the Fall 2024 PenCraft Awards in the category of Thriller – General. The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world. The PenCraft Book Award is an annual competition that honors fictional and non-fictional books of distinction.“Fast-paced and ingenious” - The Prairies Book ReviewCodex takes readers on a wild ride of substance abuse, mind control, and espionage as a grieving widower confronts shocking truths about the woman he desperately loved and thought he knew. Released by Indies United Publishing House in June 2024, Codex follows former FBI Agent Angus Mariner. Off-grid after losing his beloved wife in a tragic car accident, Mariner is confronted by an eccentric old man, who gives him a lavish gift and turns up dead the next day. Now a suspect in the old man’s death, Mariner is approached by a second stranger with a controversial story of his whistleblower wife and the corruption ring she was preparing to expose. His wife was leading a double life, and the car crash that killed her was no accident. Out on a limb with no one left to trust, he must decide if he’s strong enough to expose the organization's terrifying agenda and bring meaning to his life's greatest loss.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Lisa Towles as the WINNER in the Thriller – Psychological category of the 2024 BookFest Awards. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process. This year's competition was exceptional, and Lisa Towles should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."Specimen, Towles’ forthcoming thriller, will be released by Indies United Publishing on December 3, 2024. While investigating a viral internet game, seventeen-year-old Thea Riggs stumbles upon a series of unsolved murders and the global crime syndicate that orchestrated them. The San Francisco Book Review called Specimen "a rollercoaster ride of a story that readers will find exhilarating and heart stopping."The author welcomes opportunities for interviews, podcasts, and appearances. Visit the publisher’s website to read the Codex synopsis, watch the book trailer, see editorial reviews, and read a sample.Media Contact:Lisa Towles, (505) 263-9720Email: lisamarietowles@gmail.com

Codex Book Trailer

