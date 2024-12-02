Bay Area Crime Novelist Lisa Towles Releases Espionage Thriller 'Specimen' with Themes of Gaming, Biotech, and Diversity

Cover design by Vila Design

New Novel Explores the High-Stakes Intersection of Cutting-Edge Biotechnology, Gaming, Espionage, and Culture in a Gripping Tale of Intrigue

A rollercoaster ride of a story” — San Francisco Book Review

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed crime novelist Lisa Towles announces the release of her highly anticipated thriller Specimen, set for publication on December 3, 2024, by Indies United Publishing House. This marks Towles' thirteenth novel and delivers an electrifying mix of suspense, biotech intrigue, and a deadly online game. Specimen features 17-year-old Thea Riggs, who finds herself entangled in a web of unsolved murders, scientific experiments, and a sinister underground society.In the summer before starting college, Thea Riggs is thrust into a deadly mystery when she stumbles upon a corpse in an empty house. What seems like a setup to frame her for murder quickly spirals into something far more dangerous. As Thea uncovers a connection between the body and Dead Sevens, a viral internet game, she realizes that she’s been marked as the next target. Forced to team up with a reluctant and unreliable ally, she uncovers a chilling conspiracy involving covert biotech experiments, a shadowy criminal syndicate, and a cold case stretching back decades. As the stakes grow higher, Thea must navigate a labyrinth of lies and deceit to expose the truth—if she can survive long enough to do so.Towles’ previous work, Codex (June 2024), won four prestigious literary awards, including the Pencraft Award for Best Thriller and the First Place BookFest Award for Best Psychological Thriller. Her 2023 novel, Terror Bay, garnered multiple accolades, including the NYC Big Book Award and Literary Titan Gold. With Specimen, Towles continues to captivate readers with her signature blend of high-stakes action, intricate plotting, and compelling characters.In support of Specimen, Towles will be conducting several promotional events, including podcast interviews, a blog tour, a radio appearance on Monday Morning Sonoma (KSVY 91.3 FM) on December 16th, and a book signing at Brooklyn West Winery in Oakland’s Jack London Square on December 12th at 6 p.m. Towles, a passionate advocate for fellow authors, also hosts the Story Impact YouTube series , where she interviews authors and highlights the power of storytelling.Specimen will be available on Amazon and through major book retailers on December 3, 2024. For more information, including the book synopsis, trailer, and a sample chapter, visit the publisher’s website . To schedule an interview or for media inquiries, contact Lisa Towles at lisamarietowles@gmail.com.--------------------------------------------------------------------------About Lisa Towles: Lisa Towles is a Bay Area crime novelist known for her fast-paced, character-driven thrillers. Her books often explore complex social issues, corporate corruption, technology, and technology. Towles has won multiple literary awards and is dedicated to promoting other authors through her Story Impact interview series.

Book Trailer for Specimen by Lisa Towles

