San Antonio Sex Offender Added to 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added John Lynch Goodwin to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

John Lynch Goodwin, 65, of San Antonio, has been wanted out of Bexar Co. since March 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Additionally, in October 2024, a warrant was issued by the Edinburg Police Department for his arrest for unlawful possession of synthetic marijuana.

In 1988, Goodwin was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents with a six-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 20 years of confinement. In 2020, Goodwin was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to 5 years of confinement. He was discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility in April 2024.

Goodwin is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face, cheek, back, both arms, left finger, right thigh, chest and both arms. In addition to San Antonio, Goodwin also has ties to Edinburg. More information about Goodwin or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 50 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 19 sex offenders and 12 criminal illegal immigrants – with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

###(HQ 2025-095)