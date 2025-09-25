Governor Kotek and Mayor Wilson Bring Key Players Together to Help Unlock Housing Investment in Portland

Portland, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson convened developers, investors, brokers, and lenders to discuss increasing financing for multifamily housing construction in the City of Portland. The roundtable advances the leaders’ shared commitment to build more homes people can afford while strengthening the city's economic future.

“Portland’s resurgence is in the making,” Governor Kotek said. “That future includes making sure every person can have a home they can afford. Mayor Wilson and I are rolling up our sleeves with the people who build and finance those homes to get concrete results.”

“Today's meeting underscores our efforts to ensure that Portland’s housing market works for everyone," Mayor Wilson said. "By working hand-in-hand with private and public partners, we’re laying the groundwork for a Portland where every individual has a safe, affordable place to call home.”

Participants in the roundtable included:

Bob Ball, Robert Ball Companies

Matt Segrest, Alamo Manhattan

Mark Madden, WDC Properties

Preston Greene, Urban Development Partners

Travis Drilling, Lincoln Property Company

Tom Kilbane, Urban Rennaissance Group

Cassidy Bolger, Killian Pacific

Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda Community Development Corporation

Dave Butler, Argosy Real Estate Partners

Charlie Kokernak, Gantry

Matt Friedman, Rockwood Capital

Eliza Bailey, Belay Investment Group

Emily Mandic, American Assets Trust

Graham Taylor, CBRE

Peter Andrews, Melvin Mark

Buzz Ellis, JLL

Pamela Leavitt, GoWest Credit Union Association

Wendy Beth Oliver, OnPoint Community Credit Union

Seth Schaefer, Rivermark Community Credit Union

Larry Ellifritz, Consolidated Community Credit Union

Thomas Shirlaw, Heritage Bank

Amaya Urzaa, First Interstate Bank

In May 2025, the Governor and Mayor Wilson announced a series of actions to spur multifamily housing construction in Portland. The commitments were informed by recommendations made by the Multifamily Housing Development Workgroup, convened by the Governor and Mayor earlier that spring.



###