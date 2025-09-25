Governor Kotek and Mayor Wilson Bring Key Players Together to Help Unlock Housing Investment in Portland
Portland, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson convened developers, investors, brokers, and lenders to discuss increasing financing for multifamily housing construction in the City of Portland. The roundtable advances the leaders’ shared commitment to build more homes people can afford while strengthening the city's economic future.
“Portland’s resurgence is in the making,” Governor Kotek said. “That future includes making sure every person can have a home they can afford. Mayor Wilson and I are rolling up our sleeves with the people who build and finance those homes to get concrete results.”
“Today's meeting underscores our efforts to ensure that Portland’s housing market works for everyone," Mayor Wilson said. "By working hand-in-hand with private and public partners, we’re laying the groundwork for a Portland where every individual has a safe, affordable place to call home.”
Participants in the roundtable included:
- Bob Ball, Robert Ball Companies
- Matt Segrest, Alamo Manhattan
- Mark Madden, WDC Properties
- Preston Greene, Urban Development Partners
- Travis Drilling, Lincoln Property Company
- Tom Kilbane, Urban Rennaissance Group
- Cassidy Bolger, Killian Pacific
- Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda Community Development Corporation
- Dave Butler, Argosy Real Estate Partners
- Charlie Kokernak, Gantry
- Matt Friedman, Rockwood Capital
- Eliza Bailey, Belay Investment Group
- Emily Mandic, American Assets Trust
- Graham Taylor, CBRE
- Peter Andrews, Melvin Mark
- Buzz Ellis, JLL
- Pamela Leavitt, GoWest Credit Union Association
- Wendy Beth Oliver, OnPoint Community Credit Union
- Seth Schaefer, Rivermark Community Credit Union
- Larry Ellifritz, Consolidated Community Credit Union
- Thomas Shirlaw, Heritage Bank
- Amaya Urzaa, First Interstate Bank
In May 2025, the Governor and Mayor Wilson announced a series of actions to spur multifamily housing construction in Portland. The commitments were informed by recommendations made by the Multifamily Housing Development Workgroup, convened by the Governor and Mayor earlier that spring.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.