Boston Public Health Commission Announces First Case Of West Nile Virus Detected In the City

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced that a Boston resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The man, in his 50s, is the first human case of West Nile Virus in Boston this year. He is being treated, and his condition is improving. The individual diagnosed with the virus has not recently traveled outside of Boston.

Last month, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health elevated the risk level for West Nile Virus in Boston to “high” based on ongoing evidence of mosquitoes carrying the virus in the city. Over the course of the summer, positive West Nile Virus mosquito test samples were found in several Boston neighborhoods. West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

You can reduce your risk of contracting West Nile Virus by using the following strategies to avoid mosquito bites.

“Even as we mark the start of fall, it remains important to take common-sense steps to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “BPHC will continue to closely monitor this situation with our partners at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. We encourage anyone spending time outside near dusk or dawn to take proper precautions, including wearing long sleeves and using insect repellent.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks. In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

People who are older than 50 years of age or immunocompromised are at higher risk of developing severe illness as a result of West Nile Virus infection and may experience high fever and neurologic symptoms, like severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately. More information on WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses is available on BPHC’s website.