Governor Abbott Appoints Wright To Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board

TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Randall Wright to the Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is tasked with developing a business plan to provide cost effective drugs and other medical supplies for the public employee sector.

Randall Wright of Houston retired after 46 years in healthcare. He previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Texas Children’s Hospital and as senior vice president of the Houston Methodist Hospital. He is a former member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, he is a member of the Board of Visitors for MD Anderson Cancer Center, a board member and vice chairman of the Eastern Illinois University Foundation, and a volunteer with Baker Ripley Houston. Wright received a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University.