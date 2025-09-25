Governor Abbott Appoints Ramirez To Real Estate Research Advisory Committee
TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jessie Ramirez to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center. The Committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.
Jessie Ramirez of Bulverde is a Realtor at JB Goodwin REALTORS. She is the San Antonio chapter Chair of the Liberty Leadership Council and former Chair of the Kyle Library Board. Ramirez received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Tarleton State University.
