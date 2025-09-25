Governor Abbott Announces Over $10.9 Million In Grants To North Texas, DFW Area Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $10.9 million were awarded to 37 organizations in the North Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth area as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 4,500 area veterans and their families across 32 counties.

"Texas is grateful for the brave men and women who selflessly served our country in the greatest military in the world,” said Governor Abbott. “The more than $10.9 million in grant funding will provide significant support and services to our veterans and their families in North Texas and Dallas-Fort Worth, including clinical counseling, service dog programs, and financial assistance. Texas will always support those who bravely put their lives on the line to defend our nation and our freedom.”

"I want to sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans,” said TVC Commission Secretary and Marine veteran Chuck Wright. “Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in the lives of those who served. The North Texas and DFW area has a strong military community, and it is home to many veterans. It’s great seeing the community give back to those who served."

Secretary Wright presented the grants to the organizations at the Denton County Courthouse in Denton. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

$345,000 for support services Baylor Research Institute: $500,000 for clinical counseling

$100,000 for support services Boulder Crest Foundation: $50,000 for peer support services

$350,000 for service dog program Citizens Development Center: $260,000 for Skill-Based Training Support

$350,000 for Homeless Veteran Support and $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes City of Dallas: $50,000 for Veterans Treatment Court and $180,000 for financial assistance

$350,000 for financial assistance and $300,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Collin County: $270,000 for clinical counseling and $400,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

$350,000 for financial assistance Community Learning Center (CLC): $500,000 for financial assistance

$30,000 for clinical counseling Dallas County: $150,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

$330,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Denton County MHMR Center: $50,000 for peer support services

$360,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Equest: $100,000 for clinical counseling

$220,000 for clinical counseling Family Pathfinders of Tarrant County: $125,000 for support services

$100,000 for veteran small business support and $200,000 for clinical counseling Garland Area Habitat for Humanity: $500,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

$160,000 for Homeless Veteran Support Jake E's Riding Round Up: $135,000 for clinical counseling

$100,000 for peer support services Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County: $45,000 for support services

$300,000 for support services and $150,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes NPower: $350,000 for skill-based training support

$500,000 for service dog programs Pecan Valley MHMR: $350,000 for financial assistance and $350,000 for clinical counseling

$350,000 for clinical counseling Rolling Plains Management Corporation of Baylor Cottle Foard: $200,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $350,000 for financial assistance

$150,000 for clinical counseling Tarrant County: $50,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

$300,000 for financial assistance United Way of Tarrant County: $50,000 for referral services

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.