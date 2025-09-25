DDA Becomes Official Broadcaster for the 38th Senior National Baseball Championship - Historic First for Teams in India

DDA Logo DDA CEO, Kanwal Sra A moment from the 38th Senior National Baseball Championship Broadcasted on DDA's YT Channel

Historic September broadcast elevates Indian baseball — with U.S. commentators, global visibility, and rapidly growing fan engagement.

We are committed to making baseball accessible, visible, and aspirational in India” — Kanwal "Ken" Sra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), India’s leading force in advancing baseball development, proudly announced its role as the official broadcaster for the 38th Senior National Baseball Championship 2025 for both Men’s and Women’s teams. The Annual Tournament, broadcasted exclusively on the DDA Baseball Official YouTube channel for the 1st time and organized by the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) and hosted by the Maharashtra Baseball Association (MBA) marks the first-ever broadcast in the history of the National Championship.

The tournament brought together India’s top athletes, and for the first time, baseball fans across the country and abroad were able to witness the excitement and energy of the games through professional live coverage and play-by-play commentary by American and Indian commentators.

“We are committed to making baseball accessible, visible, and aspirational in India,” said Kanwal Sra, Founder, Chairman & CEO of DDA. “Broadcasting the National Championship is another milestone in building an ecosystem where athletes, coaches, and fans can dream bigger and connect with the global baseball audience.”

The tournament was held from 29th August to 2nd September 2025, bringing together top state-level athletes from across India. Fans were able to watch the action live for the very first time, with DDA’s broadcasters from the United States providing play-by-play commentary throughout the tournament — a first-of-its-kind experience for Indian baseball.

Tournament Highlights

Men’s Division:

🏆 Winners — Maharashtra

🥈 1st Runners-Up — Haryana & Punjab

🥉 2nd Runners-Up — Madhya Pradesh

Women’s Division:

🏆 Winners — Punjab

🥈 1st Runners-Up — Maharashtra

🥉 2nd Runners-Up — Uttarakhand

This landmark broadcast builds on earlier collaborations where DDA partnered with ABFI and MBA to broadcast the Baseball Federation Cup and the All India Inter-University Baseball Tournament 2025. The championship not only showcased Indian baseball talent but also helped DDA achieve rapid growth in its viewership and social media following, amplifying the sport’s visibility both nationally and internationally.

Arvind Kumar, Secretary General of ABFI, said: “For decades, our athletes have competed with passion, but their stories often went unseen. With DDA’s support and this historic broadcast, we are proud to finally bring Indian baseball into the homes of fans across the country and the world.”

Jitendra Ahawad, President of the Maharashtra Baseball Association (MBA), added: “Hosting the National Championship in Amravati and partnering with DDA for this broadcast has been a moment of pride for all of us. This is the kind of visibility that can inspire the next generation of players.”

Mr. Rajendra Ikhankar, Secretary, MBA, said:

"This Championship has been a landmark moment for Indian baseball. Broadcasting the games has given our athletes recognition beyond the field and shown their talent to the world. Partnering with DDA has helped us dream bigger for the sport in India."

Building the Future of Baseball in India

Diamond Dreams Academy continues to pioneer the growth of baseball in India through multiple initiatives:

• Coaches Certification Program: Designed to elevate coaching standards in India and open international pathways for both coaches and players.

• First MLB-Standard Ballpark: Later this year, DDA will unveil India’s first-ever Major League Baseball-standard ballpark in India

• Zero Training Fees: Staying true to its mission of inclusivity, DDA provides training to both players and coaches completely free of cost.

Donate now: https://dda.stashlete.com/. Every donation makes a difference.

"The 38th Senior Nationals is proof of how far Indian baseball has come and how much potential lies ahead. With initiatives like global-standard coaching, tournaments, and our upcoming MLB-standard ballpark in Gwalior, DDA is committed to creating opportunities for athletes and coaches that were once unimaginable.", said Mr. Deepesh Solanki, Head of Baseball Operations in India, DDA.

With every milestone, DDA strengthens its mission of establishing baseball as a mainstream sport in India — from grassroots training to developing a professional baseball league in India and international recognition.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to donate:

Contact: Oindrila Das, Vice President, Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA)

About Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA)

Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) is a USA based non-profit corporation and is India’s premier baseball academy, building a world-class development ecosystem through grassroots training, international partnerships, elite coaching, and holistic athlete development.

Our mission is to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment where Indian youth can learn valuable life skills, build character, and develop their athletic talents.



