Diamond Dreams Academy Creates Another Historic Milestone with First-Ever Broadcast of Indian Baseball Federation Cup

DDA Logo DDA CEO, Kanwal Sra Champions - The Maharashtra State Women's Team with Ananda Kamble, Dipen Walke (Treasurer, MBA), Mr. ⁠⁠Nagraj, Mr. Arvind Kumar (GS, ABFI), Mr. Rajendra Ikhankar (GS, MBA), Mr. Indrajeet Ithanwar (VP, MBA), ⁠⁠Rajendra Bansode, Ashok Sarode (Coach) (Left to Right) 1st ever live broadcast of the Indian Baseball Federation cup on DDA’s Youtube Channel The Andhra Pradesh State Men's Team with official dignitaries at the closing ceremony

Historic June broadcast elevates Indian baseball—with guest commentators from U.S., and global visibility.

We’re not just investing in infrastructure, we’re investing in visibility, excellence, and opportunity for Indian youth.” — Kanwal "Ken" Sra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a transformative moment for Indian baseball, Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), a U.S.-based nonprofit building India’s baseball future, has successfully partnered with the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) and the Maharashtra Baseball Association (MBA) to deliver the first-ever live broadcast of the Indian Baseball Federation Cup — exclusively on the DDA Baseball Official YouTube channel. This landmark event marks a new era for the sport in India, with national talent getting a taste of the global spotlight.

The Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI), founded in 1983, is the sole governing body for baseball in India, recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (Government of India), the Indian Olympic Association, the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) as well as World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC). WBSC is recognized as the sole competent authority in Baseball and Softball by the International Olympic Committee. ABFI has tirelessly worked to grow baseball across every Indian state, operating through affiliated state associations, district units, and schools. ABFI has chapters in every state of India as well as the union territories. ABFI has kept the spirit of baseball alive, conducting regular coaching camps, and organizing key championships including the Asia Cup, South Asian Games, and representing Asia in World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) events. It also leads India’s official national team selection and development.

The Federation Cup is the premier national tournament across all Indian sports and is governed by the respective sports federations. For baseball, ABFI oversees the tournament, which historically occurs biennially. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation Cup had not been held in six years—making its return in 2025 a highly anticipated and symbolic event. This year, the tournament was hosted by the Maharashtra Baseball Association (MBA), one of ABFI's strongest state chapters in India, in collaboration with Diamond Dreams Academy, the official broadcast partner. States including Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand competed in a fiery series

“For the first time in history, the Indian Baseball Federation Cup was broadcasted live for three days for global audiences,” said Kanwal Sra, Founder and CEO of Diamond Dreams Academy. “I want baseball in India to be seen by every single person in India, Asia and beyond. Visibility leads to opportunity, and this broadcast is a major step toward global recognition for Indian athletes.”

Matches played on the final day of the Federation Cup:

• Maharashtra boys overwhelmed Madhya Pradesh in the boys’ semifinals (11-1)

• Maharashtra girls triumphed over Punjab (10-2) showcasing a stellar performance in the girls’ final match

• Madhya Pradesh learnt from their loss in the previous match and won over Punjab (8-4)

• Maharashtra boys won the final match beating Andhra Pradesh (7-2)

“The broadcast of the Indian Baseball Federation Cup for the first time in history marks a defining moment for our sport in India. Through our partnership with Diamond Dreams Academy, we are not only giving our athletes a global platform, but also reinforcing the credibility and potential of Indian baseball. This is a significant step toward our shared vision of taking Indian talent to international standards.”

— Mr. Arvind Kumar, Secretary General, Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI)

The tournament was streamed in its entirety on the DDA Baseball Official YouTube channel, drawing viewers from around the world. On June 10 (Final Day), DDA introduced guest commentators from the U.S., lending the broadcast an authentic American flavour and global appeal.

This collaboration demonstrates DDA’s long-term commitment to advancing Indian baseball. From organizing elite coaching camps with Major League Baseball coaches to launching India’s first MLB-standard ballpark in Gwalior, and now pioneering broadcast initiatives, DDA is working at multiple levels to build a professional, sustainable baseball ecosystem from the grassroots up.

“Hosting this year’s Federation Cup in Maharashtra was a matter of great pride, and partnering with Diamond Dreams Academy for the first-ever live broadcast elevated the tournament to an entirely new level. For our players to be seen and celebrated on a global stage is a huge leap forward for Indian baseball, and a moment we will remember for years to come.”

— Mr. Rajendra Ikhankar, Secretary, Maharashtra Baseball Association (MBA)

More than just a broadcast, the Federation Cup partnership reflects DDA’s mission to develop baseball at the grassroots level, open new doors for athletes, engage global audiences, and demonstrate to sponsors and donors that Indian baseball is on the rise. DDA trains all its athletes and coaches for free.

DDA is pursuing a $1,000,000 USD fundraising goal to scale its India programs. Support will help expand coach training, athlete scholarships, athlete nutrition, training equipment, —and sustain all programs.

“For over a decade, I’ve dedicated myself to growing baseball in every corner of India—and this broadcast is a landmark moment in that mission. It’s not just about streaming a tournament; it’s about telling the untold story of Indian talent, passion, and perseverance. With voices coming together from India and the U.S., we’re not just playing a game—we’re building a movement. This is a bold step toward our vision of making baseball a recognized and celebrated sport in every Indian household.”

— Deepesh Solanki, Head of Baseball Operations, Diamond Dreams Academy

DDA extends its sincere gratitude to the donors who have supported its mission so far. The contributions have already begun transforming lives—enabling athletes from diverse economic backgrounds to access world-class coaching and opportunities. As the Academy continues its journey, it invites supporters around the world to be part of this historic movement. DDA does not charge any training fees from the athletes and coaches it develops, ensuring that financial constraints are never a barrier to talent. Every donation makes a difference.

Donate now: https://dda.stashlete.com/

Oindrila Das

Vice President, DDA

About Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA):

Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) is a USA based non-profit corporation and is India’s premier baseball academy, building a world-class development ecosystem through grassroots training, international partnerships, elite coaching, and holistic athlete development.

Our mission is to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment where Indian youth can learn valuable life skills, build character, and develop their athletic talents.

Day 3 of the Indian Baseball Federation Cup 2025

