Stashlete and Diamond Dreams Academy Deepen Fundraising Partnership to Accelerate Access to Baseball for Indian Youth

DDA Logo Kanwal Sra, CEO DDA speaking at the DDA's BallPark Inauguration in India while Dr. Sonny Parmar, Board Member, DDA joins virtually from USA Mel Seigler, Founder and CEO of Stashlete speaking virutally from USA at the DDA's BallPark Inauguration in India Sam Brooks, Business Development Manager of Stashlete speaking virtually from USA at the DDA's BallPark Inauguration in India Esteemed dignitaries and chief guests at the BallPark InAuguration ceremony including (L-R) Mr. Arvind Saxen - Inspector General of Police, Mr. Bharat Singh Kushwah - Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Mr. Anoop Mishra, Hon'ble Former Member of Parliament with Mr. Kanwal Sra

Empowering underserved athletes in India through free training, global exposure, and grassroots development.

Building Tomorrow's Baseball Champions, One Dream at a Time” — Kanwal Sra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA), the USA-based nonprofit on a mission to grow baseball from the grassroots in India, has deepened its partnership with Stashlete, a micro-donation platform empowering fans to support youth athletes globally. Together, they announce the launch of their "Sponsor a Player" campaign to raise essential funds for India's emerging baseball talent.

The campaign comes on the heels of a landmark moment for Indian baseball. On May 5th, DDA officially broke ground on India's first Major League Baseball (MLB)-standard ballpark in partnership with IPS Group of Colleges in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The launch event was attended by esteemed dignitaries including:

• Shri Anoop Mishra, Hon'ble Former Member of Parliament and Former Cabinet Minister

• Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, Hon'ble Member of Parliament

• Shri Arvind Saxena, Inspector General of Police

During the event, DDA recognized Indian players and coaches making exceptional contributions to the sport—including Indian players who recently competed at international events representing the national team.

The state-of-the-art ballpark is part of DDA’s long-term collaboration with the IPS Group of Colleges in Gwalior. The IPS campus, now home to DDA’s training and development programs, features an advanced health center and world-class multi-sports infrastructure, offering DDA athletes access to holistic wellness, nutrition, and multi-disciplinary sports development. The health center provides access to modern medical support, physiotherapy, sports medicine, and diagnostics essential for young athletes’ recovery and well-being. The IPS multi-sport complex includes high-quality fields, indoor courts, and training amenities for multiple disciplines—creating an environment of cross-training, discipline, and fitness that complements baseball development and overall athletic excellence.

"We are here to celebrate DDA for this milestone of building the 1st MLB-standard ballpark in India. At the heart of this partnership are young athletes who deserve a shot, regardless of where they come from," said Melissa Seigler, Founder and CEO of Stashlete. "Our partnership with DDA is all about creating impact and change, and expanding the horizon of what's possible. DDA is laying down the foundation for real access to baseball opportunities, amenities, and visibility."

The 'Sponsor a Player' campaign allows donors to contribute directly to training, equipment, nutrition, and international opportunities for DDA's top players—all of whom come from underrepresented communities and receive world-class training at DDA completely free of cost.

"We are incredibly grateful to the IPS Group of Colleges for their visionary support in building India’s first MLB-standard ballpark. This partnership is not just about promoting baseball—it’s about empowering young people with opportunity. At DDA, we’re committed to bridging cultures, fostering unity, and unlocking the immense potential of India’s youth through this global sport.," said Dr. Sonny Parmar, Board Member at Diamond Dreams Academy.

DDA has launched an aggressive campaign to tie up with more universities and expand its scholarship network for talented Indian players. DDA athletes are already attracting attention from international recruiters, and the Academy’s players now have pathways to U.S. college scholarships and global league opportunities.

Karan Sharma, instrumental in forging the DDA-IPS partnership, said: "When I first met Kanwal in the US in 2024, I immediately knew DDA wasn’t just another academy—this was a movement. To see the vision now take shape with India’s first MLB-standard ballpark in my hometown is surreal. I’ve been passionate about sports my entire life and am an avid squash player. This partnership will ensure Indian players have the platform they need to compete globally. DDA is here to ensure young players from India have a legitimate pathway to college sports in the U.S. and international careers in baseball."

"When I met Kanwal and heard the vision behind DDA, it reminded me of my own roots—growing up in a small American town where community programs supported me and shaped my life," added Sam Brooks, Business Development Manager at Stashlete. "DDA is creating that same space in India: a place to grow, learn, and chase dreams through baseball. Partnering with DDA isn’t just business—it’s deeply personal. We’re here to ensure that no kid loses their shot at greatness just because of financial barriers. We’re proud to power the fundraising tools to help them reach the world stage."

DDA has also rolled out a groundbreaking certification and education program to elevate the standard of baseball instruction across India. This initiative is designed to equip aspiring and existing coaches in India with internationally benchmarked training. By certifying coaches at multiple levels—from beginner to advanced—DDA is creating a ripple effect that ensures consistent, high-quality player development across the country. The curriculum integrates biomechanics, psychology, game strategy, and athlete wellness, while also emphasizing mentorship and leadership. This effort is a key part of DDA’s long-term vision: building not just elite athletes, but a self-sustaining baseball ecosystem in India.

"We’re building more than athletes—we’re building leaders, community role models, and a legacy for India," said Coach Stan Exeter, Head Coach at DDA. "I’m proud to be part of this journey with Diamond Dreams Academy. My mission is simple: unlock the potential in every player at DDA, starting with fundamentals and building a world-class curriculum from the ground up. And yes, our eyes are firmly set on seeing India on the Olympic baseball stage by 2030."

With this momentum, DDA is expanding partnerships with leading universities in India and the USA to create scholarship pipelines and competitive exposure. DDA remains committed to building a grassroots-to-global baseball ecosystem with sustainability and inclusion at its core. The call to action is clear: donate, sponsor, and be part of history in the making.

Join the movement: https://dda.stashlete.com/

For media inquiries or to support our programs, please contact:

Oindrila Das

Vice President

Diamond Dreams Academy

About Diamond Dreams Academy

Diamond Dreams Academy (DDA) is a USA based non-profit corporation and is India’s premier baseball academy, building a world-class development ecosystem through grassroots training, international partnerships, elite coaching, and holistic athlete development.

Our mission is to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment where Indian youth can learn valuable life skills, build character, and develop their athletic talents.

