Denise Ilitch Partners with Cumulus Detroit To launch The Denise Ilitch Show on News Talk 760 AM WJR Detroit

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan community and business leader Denise Ilitch announces her popular podcast “ The Denise Ilitch Show ” will be heard on radio for the first time on 50,000 watt Detroit powerhouse talk station WJR-AM (760), starting on September 27th. Since 2021, the show has focused on conversations with guests who exemplify Ilitch’s values of overcoming adversity, staying positive and giving back. In addition to all popular podcast platforms, the show will now be heard monthly on Cumulus-owned WJR at 5 p.m. on Saturday.The show’s first radio guest, in its 50th episode, will be Jill Martin , frequently seen on NBC’s “Today” Show. A fashion expert and breast cancer survivor, Martin will share with Ilitch how she overcame adversity to continue her business and Emmy Award-winning TV career. “I’m thrilled about the partnership with WJR and Cumulus to bring the positive message of The Denise Ilitch Show to a wider audience,” said Denise Ilitch. “All of us agree that the stories we explore on this show have the potential to inspire leadership in big and small, locally and nationally.”The President of Ilitch Enterprises, LLC and Past President of Ilitch Holdings, Denise Ilitch has also served on the boards of leading charitable and community organizations and is currently serving on the Board of Regents of the University of Michigan. She has been widely recognized in Michigan for her philanthropic efforts.The Denise Ilitch Show is proudly sponsored by the Secure Financial Group - One Name, One Goal, One Source. For more information visit https://securefg.com/ The Denise Ilitch Show has featured interviews with guests ranging from CEOs to elected officials to athletes and actors.

