IN SUPPORT OF 'WHAT ABOUT ME', THE TANO JONES REVELRY PERFORMS AT THE RIALTO THEATRE IN AKRON, OH ON OCTOBER 4, 2025

Tano Jones Revelry @ The Rialto Theatre - Saturday, October 4, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heals of their recent worldwide radio release of their single "What About Me", the Tano Jones Revelry will be heading to Akron, OH on Saturday, October 4, 2025 to perform at The Rialto Theatre . The concert event is supported by The Summit FM 91.3 FM Akron, 90.7 FM Youngstown, & 90.1 FM Athens. The Tano Jones Revelry will headline the evening with special guest performances by Akron's own, Ben Gage and Barberton's own, Lauren Brabson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime starts at 7:00 p.m.The Tano Jones Revelry has received Billboard Chart success with their singles "Daisy" and "Light It", and "What About Me" has the potential to reach similar heights and beyond. "What About Me" has been streamed over 7 million times worldwide. Critics have stated the meaning of the song well, "As people hold on through turbulent times, 'What About Me' triangulates the human condition of survival, unity and destiny as soaring harmonies, soulful back beats and fuzz-wah guitars crisscross to form an emotional heat which rekindles our collective connection. 'What About Me' is an anthem for anyone who has persevered through tough times and is looking for hope and inspiration to keep moving forward." The meaning of the tune runs deep, which has led other radio programmers around the country to jump aboard, namely KCSN - Los Angeles, Music Choice - New York, Sun Radio - Austin, WPYA - Birmingham, WAPS - Akron, WOXL - Asheville, WRSI - Springfield, WNCS - Burlington, KPND - Spokane & KVYN - Santa Rosa to name just a few. In fact, The Summit FM's Program Director, Brad Savage said this recently about the band, "I’ve been really enjoying the positive grooves and vibe of Tano Jones Revelry! This is an on-the-rise band that needs to be heard. I think this band has a great future and we’re happy to support them and help others discover their music.” This serves as high praise from one of the top program directors in the country.The Summit FM station reaches several memorable milestones, including 15 years of financial independence from broadcast license holder Akron Public Schools. In addition, The Summit FM donated the 600th musical instrument to Akron, Struthers, and Athens public school students. The Jim Chenot Attitude for Gratitude scholarship continues to grow reaching nearly $25,000 in funds held at Akron Community Foundation.To date, Spinning North by the Tano Jones Revelry has been streamed 35,000,000 times. "Daisy", "Light It" and "What About Me" have all cracked the Adult Alternative Charts with "Light It", rising as high as #38 on the Billboard Adult Alternative charts earlier this year. The group continues to traverse the United States, introducing their music to fans all over the world. Songs from Spinning North have been streamed in over 100 countries outside of the United States, including Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain & Brazil.Continuing to go one step further, The Tano Jones Revelry emphasizes paying it forward and sharing as much goodwill as possible. The band launched its signature Soup and Seeds Tour during 2024 and continues it now thru 2025. As part of their travels, the group rolls through town, performs, and offers up donations in support of everything from the fight against food insecurity to seeking a cure for cancer. Along the way, TJR has captivated audiences with special sets for WMMM’s Live From Studio M lounge (Madison, WI), KINK’s PNC Live Studio (Portland, OR) and KBCO’s Live from Studio C (Denver, CO) among other live performances which has allowed the group to deliver non- perishable food donation or straight up financial donations to the likes of Giving Tree Global in Rye, NY, Oregon Food Bank and Food Bank of The Rockies to name just a few.Soup and Seeds was officially born and launched in Madison, WI at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin which is a member of Feeding America after the group performed at WMMM’s Live from Studio M. “We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to get invited into these different communities,” Tano notes. “Soup and Seeds is chance to drop a small pebble in the pond, create a positive ripple, and leave things a little bit better than we found them. It’s our small way to contribute.” The Tano Jones Revelry will be making its second donation within the past 12 months to Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank. The band encourages their fans to support this Akron Canton organization.For more information on The Tano Jones Revelry please text the band at 313-513-8266.

