SUN RADIO AND TEXAS RADIO LIVE BRINGS THE TANO JONES REVELRY TO AUSTIN, TX TO PERFORM AT HALF STEP ON NOVEMBER 5, 2025

"What About Me" having streamed just under 9,000,000 times worldwide debuts at # 38!!!!” — Billboard Adult Top 40

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heals of their recent worldwide radio release of their single "What About Me", the Tano Jones Revelry will be heading to Austin, TX on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 to perform at Half Step on historic Rainey Street. The concert event is presented by Sun Radio and it serves as a fundraiser for the Sun Radio Foundation. This live radio show is broadcast across Central Texas on the Sun Radio Network and streamed worldwide at SunRadio.com.Each week, Sun Radio hosts the latest and greatest singers, songwriters and musicians that call Texas home, while also paying tribute to myriad Texas musicians who have gone before us. Texas Radio Live is the longest running live music radio program on Austin radio! Even though the Tano Jones Revelry hails from Michigan the group was offered an opportunity to join Texas Radio Live by Program Director, B-Doe. The Tano Jones Revelry will share the stage with Texas musician Kylie Hernandez for a special Michigan meets Texas performance at Half Step. Kylie Hernandez will open the evening at 7:00 p.m. and the Tano Jones Revelry will close it out starting at 8:00 p.m. The evenings host will be Sun Radio's weekend personality Casey Claiborne. The event serves as a fundraiser weekly for the Sun Radio Foundation so each dollar raised at the door will support the sounds and efforts of Sun Radio.The Tano Jones Revelry has received Billboard Chart success with their singles "Daisy" and "Light It", and "What About Me" has the potential to reach similar heights and beyond. "What About Me" has been streamed over 8.6 million times worldwide. The meaning of the song according to critics are as follows, "As people hold on through turbulent times, 'What About Me' triangulates the human condition of survival, unity and destiny as soaring harmonies, soulful back beats and fuzz-wah guitars crisscross to form an emotional heat which rekindles our collective connection. 'What About Me' is an anthem for anyone who has persevered through tough times and is looking for hope and inspiration to keep moving forward." The meaning of the tune runs deep, which has led many radio programmers around the country over and above KTSN Sun Radio Austin to jump aboard, namely KCSN - Los Angeles, Music Choice - New York, WTDY - Philadelphia, WLNK - Charlotte, WALK - Nassau-Suffolk, KATY - Riverside, KEZR - San Jose, WPYA - Birmingham, WAPS - Akron, WOXL - Asheville, WRSI - Springfield, WNCS - Burlington, KPND - Spokane & KVYN - Santa Rosa to name just a few.Sun Radio's mission, in part, is to preserve the culture of Texas music with a minimal impact on the environment. Sun Radio creates and distributes solar-powered radio programming to non-commercial member stations with a focus on Texas artists’ and the best music under the sun. The Sun Radio Recharge program which to date has given over $300,000 back to Central Texas musicians, other non-commercial/community radio stations and local not-for-profits organizations in times of need.To date, Spinning North by the Tano Jones Revelry has been streamed just under 37,000,000 times. "Daisy", "Light It" and "What About Me" have all cracked the Adult Alternative Charts with "Light It", rising as high as #38 on the Billboard Adult Alternative charts earlier this year. The group continues to traverse the United States, introducing their music to fans all over the world. Songs from Spinning North have been streamed in over 100 countries outside of the United States, including Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain & Brazil. Recently, "What About Me" jumped into the Mediabase Hot AC Charts sitting now at #33 and the Billboard Adult Top 40 Charts sitting now at #37.Continuing to go one step further, The Tano Jones Revelry emphasizes paying it forward and sharing as much goodwill as possible. The band launched its signature Soup and Seeds Tour during 2024 and continues it now thru 2025. As part of their travels, the group rolls through town, performs, and offers up donations in support of everything from the fight against food insecurity to seeking a cure for cancer. Soup and Seeds was officially born and launched in Madison, WI at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin which is a member of Feeding America after the group performed at WMMM’s Live from Studio M. “We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to get invited into these different communities,” Tano notes.“Soup and Seeds is chance to drop a small pebble in the pond, create a positive ripple, and leave things a little bit better than we found them. It’s our small way to contribute.” The Tano Jones Revelry will be making a donation and it encourages their fans to do the same to the Central Texas Food Bank based in Austin, TX. The Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) is the leading hunger relief nonprofit in Central Texas, working to provide immediate and equitable access to nutritious food for individuals throughout its 21-county service area. Through a combination of direct service programs and a network of nearly 250 nonprofit community partners, CTFB supports over 610,000 food insecure individuals annually.For more information on The Tano Jones Revelry please text the band at 313-513-8266.

