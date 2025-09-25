Articles impeaching RFK Jr to be introduced on House Floor

This logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 25th, Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI) announced that she is drafting articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, to be introduced on the House floor. Voicing bipartisan concerns, the articles will cite endangering public health, increasing the cost of healthcare, and cutting critical medical research as reasons why Secretary Kennedy is unfit to lead HHS.Last month, Stand Up For Science launched a public petition to demand Congress impeach and remove Secretary Kennedy. Since then, this petition has amassed 24,000 signatures demanding Congress put public health and safety above politics. Last week, Stand Up For Science delivered these signatures to Congress, along with Quack-O-Grams , a playful take on the serious threat posed by Secretary Kennedy's harmful anti-science "quackery." Stand Up For Science has received over 3,500 Quack-O-Gram orders."We commend Congress for taking the first steps to see Secretary Kennedy removed from his office at HHS and we encourage all members of the House and Senate to support this effort. A vote against impeachment and removal of Secretary Kennedy means a vote to end the War on Cancer, a vote in favor of an onslaught of preventable illness, and a vote to support policies that are actively killing members of the public," says Colette Delawalla, founder and executive director of Stand Up for Science. She continued, "Members of Congress should carefully weigh their stance on this matter –we will make public constituents' stories and how theiy are impacted by votes against the removal of Secretary Kennedy."Stand Up for Science calls on Congress to uphold its Constitutional and statutory obligations of oversight and accountability on behalf of the American people. Congress must take urgent, bipartisan action to protect the American public from the reckless and dangerous agenda of Secretary Kennedy.Delawalla is available to discuss the organization's activism to call on legislators to act. We also have prominent American medical professionals, scientists, and Nobel laureates who have signed our petition and are willing to speak to the press on the record.About Stand Up for Science:Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”

