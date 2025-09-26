Laki Naturals Launches Innovative Jet Lag Product to Combat Travel Fatigue

Jet Lag Patches

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laki Naturals announced the launch of its innovative Jet Lag AM/PM Patch , a groundbreaking two-step topical patch system designed to help travelers maintain their energy and optimize rest cycles after travel. The plant-based solution addresses the growing need for convenient, natural travel wellness products as global travel gets ready for the holiday season.Revolutionary Two-Patch System Addresses Day and Night Travel ChallengesThe Jet Lag AM/PM Patch system features two distinct formulations:AM Patch: Formulated with energizing botanicals including Yerba Mate, Rhodiola Rosea, L-Theanine, Holy Basil, and Vitamin B12 to support natural energy and mental focus throughout the day.PM Patch: Contains calming ingredients such as Valerian, Lemon Balm, Passionflower, Lavender, and Arnica to promote relaxation and help users wind down after travel. "Travel disrupts our natural rhythms in ways that can affect us for days," said Tiffany Lerman, CEO at Laki Naturals. "Our AM/PM patch system provides targeted support when you need it most, energy during the day and restful recovery at night, all through a simple application."Key Product Benefits:Convenient Application: Simply peel, stick, and go – no pills, powders, or drinks requiredTravel-Friendly Design: Slim, discreet patches perfect for carry-on luggageLong-Lasting Support: Each patch provides up to 12 hours of continuous supportPremium Manufacturing: Made in the USA in an ISO9001-certified facilityHypoallergenic Formula: Latex-free, water-resistant adhesive suitable for sensitive skinThe Jet Lag AM/PM Patch product launch has been supported by Space Command Amazon Agency , which assisted Laki Naturals in optimizing their Amazon marketplace presence, ensuring travelers can easily access this innovative wellness solution.Growing Market Demand for Natural Travel SolutionsAs travels begin to increase for the holidays, the demand for natural, convenient travel wellness products will surge. The jet lag market is experiencing significant growth as travelers seek effective alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical options. The patch eliminates the hassle of carrying multiple bottles or remembering to take pills at specific times, while providing consistent, plant-based support throughout your journey.Availability and PricingThe Jet Lag AM/PM Patch is now available for purchase on Amazon and directly from the company website at Laki Naturals. Each package contains both AM and PM patches designed for comprehensive travel support.About Laki NaturalsLaki Naturals is committed to developing innovative, plant-based wellness solutions that support active lifestyles. The company focuses on creating convenient, effective products using naturally derived ingredients and premium manufacturing standards. All products are made in the USA.For more information about the Jet Lag AM/PM Patch, visit lakinaturals.com or search "Laki Naturals Jet Lag Patch" on Amazon.Media Contact:Tiffany LermanCEOLaki NaturalsEmail: Tiffany@lakinaturals.comWebsite: lakinaturals.comProduct Availability:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Jet-Lag-Travel-Patches-Travelers/dp/B0FGF5ZT9M/ Direct: lakinaturals.com/products/jet-lag-am-pm-patchThese statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness, condition or disease.

