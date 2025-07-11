Gear Hugger’s Plant-Powered Favorites Close Amazon Prime Day with Big Savings

Gear Hugger Multipurpose Lubricant Gear Hugger Car Wash

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just one day left in Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event, Gear Hugger is closing strong — offering 25% off its top-performing, plant-powered maintenance products, including its Car Wash Soap and Multipurpose Lubricant As a brand built to eliminate petroleum from everyday routines, Gear Hugger is leading the shift toward cleaner, safer alternatives in garages, homes, and outdoor gear kits across the country. Their high-performance lineup replaces fossil fuel–based formulas with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients — without compromising on results.“Everything we make is designed to prove that performance doesn’t require toxic chemicals like petroleum and teflon,” said Checo Diaz, Founder of Gear Hugger. “Prime Day has been an incredible opportunity to get that message — and these family-safe garage products into more hands.”Now through the end of the day, Amazon shoppers can save 25% on two of Gear Hugger’s most popular items:Car Wash – A biodegradable, high-foam formula made from coconut-based surfactants. Tough on dirt, safe for paint, and gentle on waterways.Multipurpose Lubricant – A petroleum-free solution for hinges, locks, gears, tools, and more. Zero VOCs, zero PFAS, and no flammable propellants.Both products are USDA Certified biobased, plant-based, and non-toxic. They're part of Gear Hugger’s broader mission to remove fossil fuels from household cabinets — one spray, wash, and wipe at a time.This year’s Prime Day marks a significant growth moment for Gear Hugger’s Amazon presence, supported in part by San Diego-based Space Command , a Full Service Amazon agency helping sustainable CPG brands scale through tailor-made Amazon strategies, and Purely Righteous Brands, a brand advisory team who has guided Gear Hugger through their full-spectrum retail strategy since day one.“We’re ecstatic that the general public is finally ready for powerful eco-friendly alternatives,” Andrew Aussie, Founder of Purely Righteous Brands, added. “Prime Day has helped us reach a whole new audience.”FINAL HOURS TO SAVEWhat: 25% Off Car Wash Soap and Multipurpose LubricantWhere: Gear Hugger on AmazonWhen: Ends tonight, July 11, at 11:59 PM PTAbout Gear HuggerGear Hugger creates high-performance maintenance products and cleaning supplies that are 100% petroleum-free, non-toxic, and powered by plants. From cleaning and lubricating to protecting your most-used gear, every product is built for people who want performance without compromise. Safe for families and the planet, and trusted by thousands who are ready to kick fossil fuels to the curb.More at gear-hugger.com

