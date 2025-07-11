Litter Box Magic Now In More Home as Popularity Increases

Litter Box Magic Orange Scent

Litter Box Magic comes in three different scents — and the reviews say it works

We created this to offer a cleaner, more consistent solution for everyday odor.” — Todd Cardin

WARMINSTER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One product is quietly making its way into more cat-owning households this Prime Day: Litter Box Magic , a gel-based deodorizer that’s changing how people manage litter box odor, and for just a few more hours, it’s available for Amazon Prime Deals The product has built a loyal following for one reason: it works. Instead of masking odor with artificial scents or relying on messy powders, Litter Box Magic uses a passive gel formula that actively absorbs and neutralizes odor all day, every day, for up to 30 days. Just twist the lid, place it near the box, and let it do the work, no spraying, mixing, or additives required.“We created this to offer a cleaner, more consistent solution for everyday odor,” said Todd Cardin, Founder of Litter Box Magic. “You don’t have to add anything to the litter, just set it and let it work.”What sets it apart is its low-maintenance design. Unlike odor-control sprays that need constant reapplication or granules that get mixed into the litter, this deodorizer works in the background. Customers love the easy solution, especially useful in multi-cat households and smaller spaces.Litter Box Magic comes in Fragrance-Free and Fresh Scent formulas, and has gained traction on Amazon through repeat buyers and word-of-mouth reviews from cat owners seeking cleaner air without the chemical overload. Its continued growth is supported by Space Command , a San Diego–based Amazon Growth Agency helping performance-driven brands expand their digital reach on Amazon.FINAL HOURS TO SAVEProduct: Litter Box Magic Odor EliminatorDeal: 20-30% Off for Prime DayWhere: Buy on AmazonEnds: Tonight, July 11 at 11:59 PM PTAbout Litter Box MagicLitter Box Magic is a practical pet care brand built around one goal: help cat owners maintain a cleaner, more comfortable home without extra effort. Its passive gel deodorizer neutralizes litter box odors for up to 30 days, no sprays, no powders, no nonsense. Learn more at litterboxmagic.com.

