Shah Shahroozi selected as Top Project Director of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shah Shahroozi, Executive Project Director at Fluor Enterprise Inc., was recently selected as Top Project Director of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over four decades in the industry, Mr. Shahroozi has certainly proven himself in multiple fields. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Shahroozi is currently Executive Project Director at Fluor Enterprise Inc. His experience is in planning, managing and delivering wide range of programs and projects in various industries and geographical locations with cost certainty, schedule predictability, and performance reliability on consistent basis. Experience bandwidth includes projects in terms of size and complexity of scope, cultural, and contractual requirements in assisting clients’ with their market entry. Mr. Shahroozi is an interactional leader with skill in simplifying complex issues and presenting solutions in a manner that improves team collaboration, effective communication, and consensus driven efficient decision making. He has hands on experience in logistics, master planning, due diligence assessment, feasibility studies, concept design, engineering, procurement, contract management, construction, start-up, commissioning, maintenance, and operation readiness. He has delivered projects in various locations across the United Sates, Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.Prior roles include Facility Operation Engineer at Morton Thiokol Inc., where he was involved in supporting the manufacturing of the solid rocket boosters for NASA space and other defense program, and his years as a Power Control System Engineer at Fluor E&C and Ocean Services.Areas of expertise include, project management, and people development, coaching, leadership development, negotiation, team building, business management consulting, , and pricing value added strategy.Before embarking on his professional career, Mr. Shahroozi earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering focused on Aerospace and then followed during career with his Master of Science in Merger Acquisition and Contract Management from Florida Institute of Technology. In addition, Mr. Shahroozi obtained certification as a project management professional from the Project Management Institute and certificate of mastery in agile project management manifesto from E-Learning. Additionally, he is a licensed professional engineer in Utah and South Carolina, credentials that attest to his technical proficiency and dedication to maintaining high standards within his field.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Shahroozi has received number of awards and recognitions for his accomplishments. This year he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection of Top Project Director of the Year for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Shahroozi for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Shahroozi attributes his success to resilience, a strong work ethic, enjoy helping others to excel and his ability to turn critiques into motivation. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife, three children and grandchildren. In the future he is deeply committed to mentorship and supporting the next generation of professionals and guide young professionals as they navigate industry complexities.For more information please visit: https://www.fluor.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. 