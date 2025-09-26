Lightspeed Systems Announces Lightspeed Signal Named Finalist for 2025 CODiE Awards

Lightspeed Signal Named CODiE Awards Finalist

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems announces that its newest platform, Lightspeed Signal , has been named a Finalist in the 2025 CODiE Awards under the Best Administrative Solution category, recognizing its transformative impact on K-12 technology management.“We are honored that Lightspeed Signal has been recognized as a CODiE Awards Finalist,” said Rob Chambers, Executive Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems. “This recognition affirms our commitment to empowering K-12 IT teams with integrated insights that proactively minimize classroom disruptions, identify inventory inefficiencies, and prioritize network support across the district. Signal is transforming how IT leaders manage technology, ensuring smoother operations and a better learning experience for students and staff alike.”Lightspeed Signal, released early this year, is already transforming K-12 IT operations by providing actionable insights and tools that directly address the real-world challenges faced by school technology teams. Here’s how Signal stands out:● Pinpoint and Resolve Issues Fast: Signal’s real-time dashboard gives IT teams a clear view of device, network, and application health, enabling them to address problems before they disrupt learning.● Visualize and Improve Network Coverage: The platform maps network health and highlights coverage gaps, supporting efforts to ensure all students have consistent digital access.● Streamline Support: By identifying which devices or apps cause the most issues and tracking resolution progress, Signal helps small teams manage large fleets efficiently and proactively.● Showcase Success: Signal’s reporting tools make it easy to demonstrate network improvements and IT impact to district leaders, supporting technology investment decisions.● Optimize Resources: By flagging underused devices and apps, Signal guides smarter technology spending.In a recent review of the product, Chris Warden of K12TechPro highlighted the platform’s impact, stating, “Signal feels like one of those tools that can actually make a K12 tech’s life easier. Instead of chasing problems after teachers start calling, it gives a clear view of devices, apps, and network health so you can stay ahead of the game. From the real-time app alerts to the detailed device and internet data, it’s the kind of insight that helps stretch budgets and keep classrooms running smoothly. After seeing it in action, I can definitely see how Signal could become a go-to part of a district’s toolkit.”About the CODiE AwardsThe CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in technology. Each year, industry experts evaluate products based on their innovation, impact, and overall value. Earning a CODiE Award sets companies apart from competitors and builds trust with customers and partners. The winners will be announced on October 22, 2025. For more information about the CODiE Awards and to view all finalists, visit https://codieawards.com/finalists About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

