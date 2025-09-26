Public Art Installation Builds Anticipation for Joža Uprka Exhibition at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Art mural of a colorful woman with people spectating.

The Moravia Madonna Mural was unveiled in Cedar Rapids as a prelude to the Uprka Art Exhibit.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A vibrant mural of The Moravian Madonna by renowned Moravian artist Joža Uprka has been unveiled on the east side of the historic Kosek Building in Cedar Rapids. The installation is a striking public tribute to Czech and Slovak heritage and serves as a cultural beacon leading up to the opening of the Uprka exhibition at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library on October 4.

The exhibition, which will run for six months, features 90 original works by Uprka from the Uprka In America collection, owned by private collector
George T. Drost.

A Public Celebration of Art and Heritage:
“The unveiling of The Moravian Madonna as a mural here in Cedar Rapids is a dream realized,” said George T. Drost, whose collection makes the exhibition possible. “Uprka’s art is about identity, faith, and tradition—and bringing this masterpiece into the heart of the community is a way of sharing Moravian culture with everyone, not just museum visitors.”

The mural, which magnifies one of Uprka’s most moving spiritual works, bridges Cedar Rapids’ Czech heritage with its modern identity as a thriving cultural hub. “We wanted this mural to do more than beautify a wall,” Drost continued. “It’s a symbol of pride, a reminder of the values and traditions that connect us across continents and generations.”

The Exhibition:
Opening October 4, the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library will present Joža Uprka: A Celebration of Moravian Mastery, a landmark exhibition that invites audiences into Uprka’s world of folkloric pageantry, spiritual devotion, and rural traditions.

“Uprka was often called the ‘painter of Moravia,’ and for good reason,” said Drost. “His works capture not only the color and spirit of the people but also their dignity. This exhibition is an opportunity for Americans to experience an artist who deserves to be recognized globally.”

The show will feature ninety paintings, drawings, and prints—many of which have never been displayed in the United States—spanning Uprka’s career and highlighting his unique blend of realism, impressionism, and symbolism.

About Joža Uprka:
Joža Uprka (1861–1940) is widely regarded as one of Central Europe’s most important cultural chroniclers, known for immortalizing Moravian folk traditions, costumes, and rituals in luminous detail. His art blends ethnographic authenticity with symbolic depth, giving viewers both a documentary record and a spiritual journey.

About the Uprka In America Collection:
Curated by George T. Drost, the Uprka in America collection is the largest private collection of Uprka’s work outside of Europe. Drost’s mission is to preserve Uprka’s legacy and bring his art to new audiences in the United States. More can be found at uprkausa.com
.

Exhibit Details:

Exhibition Opening: October 4, 2025

Duration: Six months

Location: National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, Cedar Rapids, IA

Number of Works: 90 from the Uprka In America collection

Public Art Installation: The Moravian Madonna mural, east side of the Kosek Building

