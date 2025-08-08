Chatter Social Launches V2, integrates with Bluesky to Redefine the Future of Group-Centric social media

Chatter Social Launches V2, Integrates with Bluesky to Redefine the Future of Group-Centric Social Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chatter Social, the interactive social platform where creators lead and communities thrive, recently announced the public beta launch of its Version 2 platform following a year of intensive private beta testing and creator-led development.

Built by creators, for creators, Chatter merges community-first engagement with true interactive streaming—seamlessly blending real-time audio/video experiences, group interaction, and integrated monetization tools into a single frictionless experience.

A Platform Built for the Streaming Era:
As the creator economy matures, live streaming is becoming the most powerful medium for creator-led experiences. Chatter is leading the next evolution with interactive streaming where creators and audiences don’t just watch—they participate. This real-time engagement unlocks deeper loyalty, higher monetization, and experiences no traditional feed-based platform can match.

“Streaming is the future of creator-led experiences and interactive streaming is what we’re championing,” said Nelson Epega, Founder of Chatter Social. “We’re building a platform where creators and communities can connect in real time, collaborate, and thrive together. That’s the next decade of social media, and Chatter is here to lead it.”

Proven Monetization From Day One

Creators on Chatter are already seeing transformative results:

* Jonathan Bing, a former Clubhouse and X Spaces host, earned over $10,000 in just five days on Chatter V2.

* Marcus Black generated more revenue in two hours than in ten hours on TikTok Live—with a fraction of the audience.

* Nelson Epega hosted an NBA Finals watch party, earning $3,600 in three hours.

Powerful Monetization & Cross-Platform Reach

Chatter’s integrated monetization suite includes:
* RocketChats – Premium highlighted messages during live sessions
* Subscriptions – Exclusive content and community access
* Ticketed Events – From high-production virtual concerts to intimate workshops

Through full integration with Bluesky Social via the AT Protocol, Chatter enables creators to instantly tap into an open social graph, cross-post content, and grow audiences beyond the platform.

AI-Driven Creator Tools with Luna AI:

Chatter’s built-in Luna AI supports creators with real-time multilingual transcription, automated moderation, audience engagement summaries, and personalized growth insights—empowering them to scale communities efficiently.

Early Traction & Growth Outlook:

Within 40 days of its public beta launch on June 17, 2025, Chatter generated over $82,800 GMV, achieved 9,700 MAU organically, with zero paid marketing. The company is currently raising its pre-seed round and projects reaching 1M MAU through strategic creator partnerships, targeted marketing, and its Bluesky integration.

About Chatter Social:
Founded by Nelson Epega, Chatter Social is a next-generation social platform redefining real-time engagement. By fusing community-first design, interactive streaming, and integrated monetization, Chatter empowers creators to grow audiences, earn revenue, and connect authentically—while giving users meaningful, shared experiences.

