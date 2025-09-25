Jim Kwik, Bestselling Author of Limitless, to Headline Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago

a man in a black t-shirt

Jim Kwik, Brain Coach and New York Times Best-Selling Author Will Be Headlining Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago.

Jim Kwik, bestselling author of Limitless, will headline Cre8tive Con 2026, inspiring entrepreneurs to break through limitations and unlock their potential.

Cre8tive Con has been about challenging the way we think, learn, and grow. Having Jim Kwik take the stage is not just an addition to the lineup—it’s a transformational milestone for our community”
— Dr. JC Doornick
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, the premier conference for entrepreneurs, creators, and innovators, is proud to announce that Jim Kwik—internationally acclaimed brain coach and bestselling author of Limitless—will headline Cre8tive Con 2026 at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile.

Known as the world’s leading expert on brain performance and accelerated learning, Kwik has spent decades coaching top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders to break through barriers and unlock their highest potential. At Cre8tive Con 2026, he will challenge attendees to rethink how they learn, adapt, and lead in a rapidly changing world.

Kwik’s keynote will push entrepreneurs to confront limiting beliefs, sharpen their mental agility, and adopt strategies that drive exponential growth in both business and life. His message—that anyone can rewire their brain to achieve extraordinary results—aligns perfectly with Cre8tive Con’s mission to ignite creativity and fuel transformation.

“Jim Kwik embodies the spirit of limitless possibility that Cre8tive Con was founded upon,” said Dr. JC Doornick, Director and long-time contributor since the event’s inception. “From the very beginning, Cre8tive Con has been about challenging the way we think, learn, and grow. Having Jim Kwik take the stage is not just an addition to the lineup—it’s a transformational milestone for our community.”

Cre8tive Con 2026 Highlights:

Dates: February 20–22, 2026

Location: InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile

Featuring immersive workshops, keynote sessions, and networking designed to elevate entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and creators.

Headliner: Jim Kwik, bestselling author of Limitless and world-renowned brain performance coach.

About Cre8tive Con
Founded by Julie Lokun, JD, and Dominick Domasky in 2022, Cre8tive Con is where bold ideas meet actionable strategies. The event unites visionaries across industries, fostering collaboration and innovation while equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to thrive in business and beyond.

Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
email us here
+1 8473619518

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jim Kwik, Bestselling Author of Limitless, to Headline Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 8473619518
Company/Organization
The Mediacasters
643 S Newbury Pl
60005, Illinois, 60005
United States
+1 847-361-9519
Visit Newsroom
About

The Mediacasters is an innovative omni-media company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and creatives to amplify their voices across diverse platforms. Founded and led by Julie Lokun, JD—a dynamic communications expert, podcast host, and PR strategist—The Mediacasters is a beacon for those looking to break barriers and make a lasting impact in their industries. At its core, The Mediacasters champions "voices of change", providing clients with the tools and strategies to elevate their personal and professional brands. The company's mission is to ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and positioned to inspire transformation in the world. Services That Speak to Your Potential The Mediacasters offers an all-encompassing approach to media, including: Podcast Development: From concept to execution, guiding clients to create podcasts that resonate with their target audience. Book Publishing: Assisting authors in navigating the publishing process to share their stories and expertise. Stage Presence: Elevating public speaking skills and opportunities to empower individuals to deliver their message confidently. Omni-Media Strategy: Integrating branding, PR, and storytelling across digital and traditional platforms for maximum exposure. Julie Lokun, JD: A Visionary Leader Julie Lokun, JD, is the heart of The Mediacasters. As a lawyer turned media maven, she combines her analytical skills with a passion for storytelling to craft innovative campaigns that drive results. Her expertise in podcasting, PR, and strategic communications has helped countless entrepreneurs rise above the noise and establish themselves as leaders in their fields. Julie’s track record of creating successful platforms, including the globally acclaimed Obsessed podcast and the annual Cre8tive Con conference, underscores her ability to build communities and spark meaningful conversations. A Community of Changemakers The Mediacasters isn’t just a service provider—it’s a community. Through collaborations with influencers, authors, and entrepreneurs, the company fosters a network where innovation thrives, and transformative ideas take root. By providing a stage for underrepresented voices and focusing on actionable results, The Mediacasters exemplifies the power of omni-media to drive change and tell the stories that matter most. Join the Movement Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or someone with a story to tell, The Mediacasters is your partner in making your voice heard. Together, we’ll build a world where authenticity leads, and innovation follows.

Reach Out!

More From This Author
Jim Kwik, Bestselling Author of Limitless, to Headline Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago
Chatter Social Launches V2, integrates with Bluesky to Redefine the Future of Group-Centric social media
Curtis Duffy on FireProof: An In-Person Memoir Launch with Journalist Sylvia Perez: Tickets Available NOW
View All Stories From This Author