Jim Kwik, Bestselling Author of Limitless, to Headline Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago
Jim Kwik, bestselling author of Limitless, will headline Cre8tive Con 2026, inspiring entrepreneurs to break through limitations and unlock their potential.
Known as the world’s leading expert on brain performance and accelerated learning, Kwik has spent decades coaching top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and thought leaders to break through barriers and unlock their highest potential. At Cre8tive Con 2026, he will challenge attendees to rethink how they learn, adapt, and lead in a rapidly changing world.
Kwik’s keynote will push entrepreneurs to confront limiting beliefs, sharpen their mental agility, and adopt strategies that drive exponential growth in both business and life. His message—that anyone can rewire their brain to achieve extraordinary results—aligns perfectly with Cre8tive Con’s mission to ignite creativity and fuel transformation.
“Jim Kwik embodies the spirit of limitless possibility that Cre8tive Con was founded upon,” said Dr. JC Doornick, Director and long-time contributor since the event’s inception. “From the very beginning, Cre8tive Con has been about challenging the way we think, learn, and grow. Having Jim Kwik take the stage is not just an addition to the lineup—it’s a transformational milestone for our community.”
Cre8tive Con 2026 Highlights:
Dates: February 20–22, 2026
Location: InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile
Featuring immersive workshops, keynote sessions, and networking designed to elevate entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and creators.
Headliner: Jim Kwik, bestselling author of Limitless and world-renowned brain performance coach.
About Cre8tive Con
Founded by Julie Lokun, JD, and Dominick Domasky in 2022, Cre8tive Con is where bold ideas meet actionable strategies. The event unites visionaries across industries, fostering collaboration and innovation while equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to thrive in business and beyond.
