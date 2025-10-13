PACE Programs Share New Paths to Growth Through Enrollment and Broker Strategies

Generations Now logo Lisa LaMagna, Strategy Lead, Generations Now

Amid rising need for long-term care, PACE organizations share new strategies to serve more seniors and family caregivers.

Families are overwhelmed by options. PACE keeps its promise in a crowded marketplace with empathy-first conversations and strategic partnerships.” — Lisa LaMagna

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa LaMagna, creator of the Empathy Enrollment Method and Strategy Lead at Generations Now , presented two sessions at a national gathering of PACE professionals last week in New York City. Her sessions focused on enrollment strategies that deliver results without expanding staff, and on the emerging role of licensed brokers as a supplemental channel.How Better Conversations Can Drive Enrollment GrowthIn one session, LaMagna co-presented with two PACE organizations to show how they doubled monthly enrollment by shifting how they engage elders, family caregivers, and referral partners. Based on the Empathy Enrollment Method, now available online, the approach helps teams simplify the message of PACE, build faster trust, and grow referrals through real conversations, not checkbox scripts.“We taught teams how to shift from ‘explaining PACE’ and 'screening people out' to 'screening people in." Enrollment teams are truly connecting with people, by hearing their stories and making the value of PACE feel real,” said LaMagna. "PACE delivers on its promise of individualized care from the very first conversation."Health Insurance Agents and Brokers as a Strategic, Mission-Aligned ChannelThe second session explored the rising use of licensed brokers in PACE enrollment. LaMagna facilitated a discussion with three PACE leaders to illustrate how different organizations build compliant, mission-aligned broker strategies and offered practical frameworks for evaluating costs, compliance, and fit.“Referrals from licensed brokers don’t compete with enrollment teams, they multiply their impact,” said LaMagna. “D-SNPs and FIDEs are insurance products, but PACE is care. PACE is doctors, nurses, drivers, care aides, physical therapists and recreational therapists, all in one place, all working together to keep people healthy, engaged, and safe at home."Families are overwhelmed by options. PACE keeps its promise in a crowded marketplace with empathy-first conversations and strategic partnerships."Why PACE Is Poised for ExpansionPACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) provides not just medical care, but help at home, transportation, dental, hearing, and social activities. Designed to keep older adults safely in their homes, PACE is seeing growth from nonprofit and private organizations alike, including health systems and new market entrants. Enrollment is also expanding beyond dually eligible individuals to include those with share-of-cost or premium-paying Medicare-only participants. Currently, 86,000 older adults are enrolled through 195 PACE organizations nationwide.About Generations NowGenerations Now is a Champion for PACE Growth. The firm partners with PACE organizations and associations nationwide to design enrollment strategies, outreach programs, and growth frameworks. Clients include nonprofit and private-sector programs, as well as state PACE associations. In addition to consulting, Generations Now creates and manages advertising campaigns tailored to local markets and serves as agency of record for select organizations.

