Empathy Enrollment Method for PACE Now Available Online

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The *Empathy Enrollment Method*, the communication and relationship-building training used coast to coast by innovative PACE organizations, is now available as an online course. This launch makes it easier for PACE teams across the country to adopt the method proven to build trust, reduce objections, and increase enrollment and referrals through clear, respectful conversations.Used by marketing and enrollment professionals, interdisciplinary teams and executives alike, the *Empathy Enrollment Method* teaches staff how to speak plainly about PACE, without jargon or fear, and meet participants, family caregivers, and referral sources where they are emotionally. Built around a simple 4-step conversation arc (Greeting, Discovery, Benefits, and Next Steps), the method is grounded in real-world interactions and real results."We created this method to flip the script on how PACE is presented,” said *Lisa LaMagna, creator of the Empathy Enrollment Method, Founder and Strategy Lead of Generations Now. "In PACE, we don't sell. We create a space for people to open up and share their story. That can happen across a kitchen table or on the phone. The training also gives teams tools to improve relationships with community partners, and earn more referrals from professionals in housing, healthcare and social services.""We’ve brought this training online to meet PACE staff where they are - increasingly at home and spread across centers," said Lisa.The self-paced training includes interactive exercises, elevator pitch frameworks, real-world objection handling, and tools for simplifying how PACE is presented to different audiences. Participants leave with confidence, connection, and a toolkit that feels natural and real.Organizations using the method have reported up to 2x increases in enrollment, improved referral partner satisfaction, faster rapport with families, and increased enrollment rates—all without scripts, scare tactics, or overpromising.“When someone says, ‘PACE is complicated,’ we say: It’s not. Let me simplify it,” said LaMagna. “That’s part of what this training does...it shows you how to explain PACE with empathy and plain language, so that more people can get the help they need, and more people can refer into PACE.”PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, providing head-to-toe medical care, dental, vision, hearing care, plus rides to doctors, help at home and active social activities. PACE is growing quickly, now serving 90,000 seniors through 188 organizations, both non-profit and private-sector organizations.The online training is available to licensed organizations through Generations Now. To learn more or request a demo, visit [GenerationsNow.net]( https://GenerationsNow.net ).About Generations NowGenerations Now is "Champions for PACE Growth" that partners with PACE organizations and associations to serve more seniors. Generations Now provides growth strategies and implementation for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly nationwide, and state PACE associations. Services include omni-channel advertising and outreach programs, enrollment training and coaching, and strategic growth plans. Founded in 2017, Generations Now is based in Alameda County, California.

