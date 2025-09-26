Kansas PACE Highlights Awareness Campaign During National PACE Month

Still from television commercial showing PACE participant Brenda Williams of Kansas PACE speaks with a participant at a PACE center New easy-to-use, bi-lingual website

Reaching out to Elders and Family Caregivers

PACE is life-changing care for vulnerable elders and needed support for their caregivers. Our caring teams keep Kansans safe and independent in their homes, where they and their families can thrive.” — Brenda Williams

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas PACE is increasing awareness and knowledge of PACE among older Kansans, caregivers, and health‑care providers."PACE is life-changing care for vulnerable elders and needed support for their caregivers. Our caring teams keep Kansans safe and independent in their homes, where they and their families can thrive," said Brenda Williams, Outreach and Engagement Project Manager.PACE solves for a wide-range of challenges among elders and their caregivers, such as social isolation, caregiver burnout, and the challenges of complex medical care.“No longer will PACE be 'the best kept secret in Kansas.' With this campaign, people will know about PACE. We offer our deepest thanks to KDHE for their leadership and investment in aging services,” said Ms. Williams.The awareness campaign is made possible through the support of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment - Division of Health Care Finance (KDHE-DHCF).The PACE Awareness Campaign:A milestone in the campaign is this week's launch of the television commercial " My Life, My Way ," showcasing the health and social benefits of PACE.The campaign is designed to reach various age groups and ethnicities. Geographically, the campaign is limited to central and northeastern Kansas, where there are current and new PACE centers to serve nearby residents.• Television, cable and radio advertising on news, sports and entertainment shows popular with people 55 and older in the PACE service areas of central and northeastern Kansas.• Digital advertising on local Kansas news websites and advertising to elders and caregivers on Facebook and Instagram.• Mailings of postcards to homes of elders, and to adults who have an elder living with them, and a call center ready to answer inquiries and questions.• A new, in-depth informational website at KansasPACE.org ( https://kansaspace.org ) featuring facts about PACE, testimonials from participants, and consumer information.• In-person tabling and presentations at health fairs and senior-oriented events to meet face-to-face with older adults, caregivers and professionals.• Online and in-person events for professionals and staff in healthcare and social services, who often refer people to PACE.The campaign is supported by Generations Now , the agency of record, recognized nationwide for experience in PACE awareness and growth.Why PACE is Important:PACE continues to gain momentum as a cost-effective, bipartisan solution to support the health, independence, and dignity of older Kansans. PACE consistently demonstrates improved health outcomes, including a 40% reduction in hospital visits. On average, PACE programs operate at costs approximately 13% lower than state Medicaid programs for comparable populations.Benefits of PACE for Elders and Caregivers:PACE participants receive:• complete medical care, with a care team that specializes in older adults• full dental, vision, hearing and medications, so needed care is not delayed• help at home with professional care aides, to stay safe and independent, and to help family caregivers• transportation to medical appointments, so appointments are not missed• an active social center, for community and friendship, and to combat isolation• social supports through social workers.PACE enables older adults to remain in their homes, while receiving medical, social, and emotional support through a single, coordinated healthcare plan. It’s designed to reduce isolation, improve health outcomes, and respect the dignity of aging Kansans.About Kansas PACE:Kansas PACE is a statewide collaboration of three nonprofit providers -- Midland Care PACE, Ascension Living HOPE, and Bluestem PACE -- working together to raise awareness of PACE. As of September 2025, these combined organizations serve approximately 1,000 participants, most of whom are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Currently, PACE is available at 7 locations in central and northeastern Kansas. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.To learn more or find out if you or a loved one qualifies, visit kansaspace.org or call (855) 662-1325.

Kansas PACE Television Commercial: "My Life, My Way"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.