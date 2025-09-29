The Crowley Company Named Finalist in Three Categories at 2025 Document Manager Awards

2025 Document Manager Awards Finalist The Crowley Company logo

Being nominated in these categories is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners.” — Patrick Crowley, president and CEO of The Crowley Company

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company has been named a finalist in three categories at the 2025 Document Manager (DM) Awards, underscoring the company’s leadership and innovation in the global document management industry, a prestigious event celebrating excellence and innovation in the document management industry for nearly two decades.Now in its 19th year, the 2025 DM Awards celebrates excellence across the industry, recognizing standout products, services, and organizations shaping the future of document management. Finalists for this year’s 2025 DM awards were announced on September 19, with public voting open through November 3, 2025. Winners will be revealed at a black-tie ceremony on November 13, 2025, at the Hilton London Tower Bridge in London, UK.The Crowley Company is a finalist in the following categories:• BPO/Outsourcing/Bureau Business of the Year• Service/Support Company of the Year• Company of the Year“Being nominated in these categories is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners,” said Patrick Crowley, president and CEO of The Crowley Company. “We are honored to be recognized alongside other industry leaders.”Your Vote Makes a DifferenceCrowley invites clients, partners, and colleagues to help secure a win in all three categories. Voting is open until November 3, 2025.To cast your vote:1. Visit DM Awards2. Complete the required voter information3. Select The Crowley Company under:- BPO/Outsourcing/Bureau Business of the Year- Service/Support Company of the Year- Company of the Year4. Click SubmitThank you for your continued support and for helping us reach this exciting milestone. We look forward to celebrating this recognition with our community!###About The Crowley CompanyFor 45 years, The Crowley Company has been a trusted leader in digital and analog preservation solutions. Offering a wide range of scanners, digitization services, and support, Crowley serves libraries, archives, museums, and other organizations worldwide, ensuring history is preserved for future generations.

