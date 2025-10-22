The Crowley Company Selected for Onsite Digitization Project at Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Crowley Company Logo

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a leading provider of digitization services and scanning technologies, has been awarded an onsite scanning contract by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The project, which began in April 2024, is focused on the secure digitization of ORNL’s one-of-a-kind, Sensitive But Unclassified (SBU) records, including paper technical documents, oversized engineering drawings, and aperture cards.Crowley deployed to ORNL an experienced onsite scanning team from our Frederick, Maryland Service Bureau, along with a suite of scanning equipment tailored to the project’s specification. The onsite setup includes a Crowley C400 Advanced aperture card scanner, a FADGI-compliant InoTec document scanner, and ROWE large-format scanner – all tested and installed directly at the lab This secure and efficient digitization process allows ORNL to retain full control over its sensitive records while enhancing digital accessibility for its researchers and stakeholders.“The trust ORNL has placed in Crowley underscores our ability to deliver specialized, secure, and high-quality digitization solutions for government agencies,” said Patrick Crowley, president of The Crowley Company. “We are honored to support their mission of scientific discovery and innovation.”###About The Crowley CompanyFor 45 years, The Crowley Company has been a trusted leader in digital and analog preservation solutions. Offering a wide range of scanners, digitization services, and support, Crowley serves libraries, archives, museums, and other organizations worldwide, ensuring history is preserved for future generations.

