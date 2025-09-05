The Crowley Company Announces Key Staff Promotions and Strategic Role Expansions

The Crowley Company Logo

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a global leader in digitization scanning capture solutions, is pleased to announce several internal staff promotions and role transitions across its Digitization Services, Support Services, Marketing, and Digitization Products divisions. These changes reflect the company’s continued growth and ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients nationwide, with a focus on expanded capabilities on the west coast and in international markets.DIGITIZATION SERVICESKristina Bane has been promoted to production manager, overseeing daily operations within The Crowley Company’s service bureau. In her new role, Kristina will manage all aspects of production across microform and paper digitization projects. She previously served as project manager for The Crowley Company’s microform scanning department, which includes microfilm, microfiche, and aperture card scanning operations.Succeeding Kristina, Samantha Miller has been promoted to Project Manager. Samantha will lead production and staff for all film and fiche digitization projects at the Frederick, Maryland location. Her previous role, which focused on client material intake, staging, and return logistics, is currently open and will be filled shortly.SUPPORT SERVICESJohn Truver, national technical support specialist, will expand his support coverage to the West Coast, providing increased service capabilities for The Crowley Company’s growing customer base in the region. This shift complements the ongoing efforts of Jim Tamo, business development manager, who is actively driving growth and market engagement on the West Coast. With this expansion, The Crowley Company strengthens its ability to provide scanner installations, annual maintenance, and on-demand service support in the region.MARKETINGBridget Crowley joined The Crowley Company’s marketing team as marketing coordinator. Building on her father’s legacy and deep-rooted connection to the company, Bridget brings a strong background in customer service and education to her new role. She will support marketing initiatives aimed at increasing brand awareness and client engagement and will take the lead in managing all trade shows and company events.DIGITIZATION PRODUCTSAt The Crowley Company’s Basingstoke, Hampshire office, the company is realigning international resources to better support its growing global reseller network. John Wilson, the current general manager of research and development with over 35 years of industry experience, will transition into the role of resale channel manager – international. In this new position, he will oversee reseller partnerships and market development across Europe, the Pacific Rim, and Australia. With strong existing relationships and deep product knowledge, John will continue to support and strengthen our international reseller network.###About The Crowley CompanyFor 45 years, The Crowley Company has been a trusted leader in digital and analog preservation solutions. Offering a wide range of scanners, digitization services, and support, Crowley serves libraries, archives, museums, and other organizations worldwide, ensuring history is preserved for future generations.

