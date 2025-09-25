MPD Partners with PGPD for Operation Blue Lights Nights

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is proud to collaborate with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) and additional regional partners for Operation Blue Lights Nights, an enforcement and community outreach initiative launched by PGPD.

On Friday, September 26 and Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. through 3:00 a.m. participating law enforcement agencies will concentrate on focused “hot spot” enforcement, increase high-visibility presence in high crime areas, and host community engagement events across their jurisdictions.

During the Operation Blue Lights Night, MPD Crime Suppression Teams will be deployed in areas based on recent crime trends. MPD’s Real Time Crime Center will support the work of those teams and remain in contact with PGPD’s command center, enabling rapid response to developing crime trends.

In addition to this increased enforcement, MPD’s visible presence will be increased throughout businesses and nightlife corridors, and along the DC and Maryland border. Members of the Traffic Safety and Specialized Enforcement Section will conduct Traffic Safety Compliance checkpoints that will focus on roadway safety, deter impaired driving, and reinforce the operation’s high visibility presence along major arteries near around the Prince George’s County border.

DC residents are encouraged to interact with the officers that protect and serve DC throughout Operation Blue Lights Nights. Community events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening in all seven MPD districts.

“We invite residents to join us at events across the District this weekend. Your voice matters. Tell us what you’re seeing and how we can better support your neighborhood,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “Public safety is a shared responsibility, and Operation Blue Lights Nights is a springboard for deeper collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the communities we serve across the National Capital Region.”

In addition to community outreach, MPD’s recruitment team will use this time to encourage young DC residents to explore a career with MPD. More information about MPD’s signing bonus, housing and education assistance is available at joinmpd.dc.gov.

All Operation Blue Lights Nights events are listed below:

First District

Pop-Up Outreach Tent, 1100 4th Street, Southwest

Friday, September 26 & Saturday, September 27, 5:00 p.m.– 9:00 p.m.

Second District

Community Meet & Greet

Friday, September 26, 2025: Tenleytown Target, 4500 Wisconsin Ave NW (foyer area)

Third District

Community Table & Playtime Engagement

Friday, September 26, 6:00 p.m., The Park at LeDroit

Fourth District

Paint and Pizza Night

Friday, September 26, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Lamond Recreation Center- 20 Tuckerman Street, Northeast

Fifth District

5D & Bethesda Baptist Church Community Clean-Up

Friday, September 26, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., 1808 Capitol Avenue, Northeast

Sixth District

Coffee with a Cop

Friday, September 26, 2025 5:00 p.m., Residences at Kenilworth Senior Living Facility

Care-A-Van with Faith Leaders

Saturday, September 27, 1:00 p.m., Ward 7 (Route TBD)

Seventh District

Basketball & Popcorn Kickback

Friday, September 26, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Woodland Terrace (Corner of Ainger & Langston)

Pop-Up Information Tent/Table

Saturday, September 27, 12:00 p.m., 6th & Chesapeake Streets, Southeast

Our partnership with PGPD for Operation Blue Lights Nights is intended to strengthen and engage the entire DC region. We hope to see you at our events!

