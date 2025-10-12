Key Point Academy Recognized as 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Point Academy, an independent PreK–12 school located in the heart of Downtown Miami, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, highlighting the school’s sustained commitment to student-centered, high-quality education. The award celebrates institutions that achieve a balance of academic excellence, community impact, and innovation, and Key Point Academy stands out as a model for all three.Since its founding, Key Point Academy has distinguished itself by cultivating a learning environment that goes beyond traditional academics. With small class sizes and individualized instruction, students receive tailored guidance that allows them to develop both academically and personally. The school’s curriculum combines arts, sciences, leadership, and entrepreneurship, encouraging students to explore their interests while strengthening critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Cognia accreditation further reinforces the school’s dedication to rigorous, high-quality education, while its multicultural and inclusive community nurtures global awareness, empathy, and social-emotional growth. These elements together create a setting where students feel supported, challenged, and inspired every day.“Our goal has always been to create a place where students can truly thrive,” said Claudiane Moraes, founding principal of Key Point Academy. “Being recognized as a Best of Florida winner reflects the dedication and collaboration of our teachers, students, and families. It’s a testament to what can happen when education is approached with heart, creativity, and a focus on each child’s unique journey.”The award arrives amid continued growth for Key Point Academy, which remains focused on cultivating future leaders and lifelong learners. By emphasizing curiosity, experiential learning, and real-world problem solving, the school ensures students are equipped not just for the next grade level but for the challenges and opportunities of life beyond the classroom. For families and community members, this recognition affirms Key Point Academy’s ongoing mission of educating today while preparing students for a meaningful, successful future.Click here for more information!

