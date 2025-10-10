Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille Earns 2025 Best of Florida Award

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, adding another distinction to its long-standing reputation as one of Southwest Florida’s most beloved waterfront dining destinations. Known for its fresh seafood, relaxed atmosphere, and unbeatable Back Bay views.The award recognizes Coconut Jack’s unique ability to pair a casual, welcoming experience with consistently high-quality food and service. Guests flock to the restaurant for its colossal King Crab legs and signature Mango Bango Sauce, but just as often for the dolphins, seabirds, and sunsets that set the backdrop. The menu blends local seafood with tropical flavors, while also offering steaks, chicken, gluten-free and vegetarian options, and a kid’s menu designed for families. It’s a balance that appeals to both longtime locals and visitors just steps away from Bonita Beach.“Our goal has always been simple—create a place where people feel at home, whether they’re celebrating something special or just stopping by after the beach,” said the Owner of Coconut Jack’s. “This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the loyalty of our guests and the dedication of our team. We’re proud to be part of the Bonita Springs community and to keep delivering the kind of experience people come back for year after year.”'For Coconut Jack’s, “Voted Bonita’s Best Waterfront Restaurant since 2011!” isn’t just a slogan—it’s a streak that locals have kept alive. And with their 2025 Best of Florida Award now in hand, this streak shows no sign of slowing. As Coconut Jack’s celebrates this achievement, the team remains focused on what has kept them thriving for more than a decade: fresh, local food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a waterfront view that never gets old.Click here for more information!

