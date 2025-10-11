Prohibition Pizza Earns Back-to-Back Best of Florida Award in 2025

HIGH SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prohibition Pizza, a family-owned restaurant known for its handcrafted New York–style pies and community-first spirit, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida winner. This marks the second year in a row the High Springs favorite has earned top honors, further cementing its reputation as one of the state’s premier pizza destinations.Founded by owners Kelly and David Potter, Prohibition Pizza was built on the belief that great food starts with great care. Every pizza begins with dough fermented for 72 hours, sauces milled by hand, and toppings prepared fresh each day. Even their gluten-free pizzas are crafted with the same dedication, giving all guests a chance to enjoy a true Prohibition slice. The menu goes well beyond pizza, featuring oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and desserts, along with curated pairings of wine and local craft beer.The restaurant’s commitment to quality has gained recognition well beyond High Springs. In addition to their 2024 and 2025 Best of Florida titles, Prohibition Pizza placed second in the national Galbani Cup for Best Cheese Pizza and has been named one of the 10 standout “Pizzerias to Watch” in 2025 by Pizza Today—a distinction few independent pizzerias achieve. But for the Potters, awards are only part of the story.“We started Prohibition Pizza with a dream of creating food we were proud to share and a place where people could gather,” said owner Kelly Potter. “The recognition is an honor, but what matters most is the community that’s embraced us from the very beginning.”As Prohibition Pizza celebrates its latest accolade, the Potters remain focused on the future—continuing to craft pies that honor tradition while serving as a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. In High Springs, their doors are always open, and the next slice is always worth the wait.Click here for more information!

