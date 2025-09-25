Statewide Statistics Don’t Justify Racial Justice Act Discovery

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that statewide statistics purportedly showing disparities in the incarceration rates between racial groups are insufficient to trigger discovery from the prosecution relating to multiple years of charging decisions.

