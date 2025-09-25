Submit Release
Assailants Who Left Beaten Man in Path of Traffic Were Second-Degree Murderers—C.A.

Two men who severely beat a victim in a public street, rendering him unconscious, and left him in the thoroughfare, resulting in his being run-over by a car, causing his death, were properly convicted of murder in the second degree, Div. Two of the Court of Appeal for this district has held.

