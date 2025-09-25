Assailants Who Left Beaten Man in Path of Traffic Were Second-Degree Murderers—C.A.

Two men who severely beat a victim in a public street, rendering him unconscious, and left him in the thoroughfare, resulting in his being run-over by a car, causing his death, were properly convicted of murder in the second degree, Div. Two of the Court of Appeal for this district has held.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.