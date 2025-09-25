Triumph Foods challenges California's pork law in federal court

(Subscription required) Triumph Foods sued to overturn California's Proposition 12, arguing the animal-confinement law violates federal meat regulations and the Constitution by burdening out-of-state pork producers and disrupting the national pork supply chain.

