Author Lonz Cook Receives National Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized "Diminishing Veil" by Lonz Cook in the category of Romance as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Diminishing Veil" by Lonz CookRenee Chadwick graduates from college at the end of the semester. She fantasizes about the mysterious campus Adonis while ignoring a flirtatious underclassman. She’s eager to experience her first relationship and meets the handsome Marvin Yarbrough, a rising star in corporate America. With Marvin, her life is flawless, or so it seems. Dark secrets, bad advice, and uncertainty cloud her judgment.When the romance subsides, Renee discovers love also has a painful meaning. Renee survives the unimaginable and isolates from society. She rekindles interest in a favorite hobby, taking her into the world where people are quick to ask of her past. But is it enough to escape darkness?Love is never easy, even when it’s good. Once love is disappointing firsthand, the experience tarnishes future relationships. A new beau introduces himself and Renee investigates his character. If he’s the one, there’s a chance for emotional redemption.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites ___About the Author Lonz Cook"Telling a tale is like a painter communicating with a brush on canvas. Colorful words whisked upon a blank page creating a vivid picture, constructing romance with dramatic behaviors and extraordinary characters to hold you hostage."Lonz is a graduate of Westside High School in Augusta, GA. He was a career Marine and had tours as a Recruiter and skill Instructor. He deployed to various countries either for training or conflict. Lonz achieved a Bachelors degree from Regents College and earned a Masters degree from Central Michigan University. He is a retired technology specialist and Certified Project Manager Professional (PMP). Lonz was also a Adjunct Professor at the Keller School of Management, DeVry University. He resides in Atlanta, GA.___NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

