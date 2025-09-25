ATTO Technology Announces Full Support for macOS Tahoe 26

ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 adapter ATTO Technology, Inc. Ethernet Network Optimization and Troubleshooting Software

ATTO officially supports DEXT drivers, empowering next-generation Apple workflows

With macOS Tahoe, we’re delivering immediate support and introducing our DEXT-based drivers to ensure our customers experience seamless, high-performance workflows.” — Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, today announced comprehensive support for macOSTahoe 26, including official support for DriverKit (DEXT) drivers across its product portfolio."With macOS Tahoe, we’re delivering immediate support and introducing our DEXT-based drivers to ensure our customers experience seamless, high-performance workflows," said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. “This dual-driver approach—offering both DEXT and KEXT options—demonstrates our commitment to flexibility and integration within Apple’s ecosystem.”ATTO specializes in high-performance connectivity solutions, including Fibre Channel HBAs, SAS/SATA HBAs, Ethernet NICs, NVMe adapters, Thunderbolt adapters, and intelligent bridges. These products are designed for industries such as media and entertainment, government, education, and scientific research, enabling professionals to maximize the capabilities of Apple computers, laptops, and workstations.ATTO products supporting macOS Tahoe 26 include:• ATTO Celerity 32 and 64Gb/s (Gen 7), 16 and 32Gb/s (Gen 6) and 8Gb Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs) with ATTO MultiPath Director™ and new Celerity 5 DEXT v1.00.9 driver supporting 16/32/64Gb Celerity HBAs.• ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb and ExpressSASGT 12Gb SAS/SATA HBAs with DEXT driver support coming soon. ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters, including the new ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 devices, for Fibre Channel, SAS, and Ethernet, supported by DEXT drivers. ATTO FastFrame 10/25/40/50/100GbE SmartNICs with ATTO360™ Networking v1.05.2, which installs DEXT drivers by default on macOS 26 and KEXT drivers on older macOS versions.Software Solutions:• ATTO360 Storage Software which combines ATTO ConfigTool™, ATTO360, and MultiPath Director with enhanced performance, improved help sections, and optimized processing.• ATTO Xtend SAN™ iSCSI Initiator for macOS, XstreamVIEW™, Express NAV™ and QuickNAVDEXT (DriverKit system extensions) drivers are Apple’s modern alternative to KEXT (Kernel Extension) drivers, improving security and stability while maintaining high performance. With this release, ATTO is providing DEXT-based drivers for Celerity, FastFrame, ExpressSAS, and ThunderLink devices on macOS. Customers may choose between DEXT and KEXT depending on their workflow and operating system version.Explore ATTO Apple solutions: www.atto.com/apple Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. How to buy: atto.com/resellers-and-distributorsABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.