COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SHOWCASES THE BEST OF TEXAS AT THE GO TEXAN PAVILION

Presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, the GO TEXAN Pavilion showcases the craftsmanship, flavor, and spirit of Texas at the State Fair

AUSTIN – Join Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller at the GO TEXAN Pavilion for a taste of Texas during the 2025 State Fair of Texas, opening Friday, September 26th. Presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, this Pavilion showcases the best of Texas’ handcrafted goods, farm-fresh flavors, and homegrown innovation all under one roof. Whether you're a foodie, wine lover, art enthusiast, or supporter of local products, it’s the ideal spot to celebrate what makes Texas truly one-of-a-kind.

“The GO TEXAN Pavilion is a celebration of all things Texas,” Commissioner Miller said. “For 26 years, GO TEXAN has showcased the very best our state has to offer, with hand-crafted goods, homegrown flavors, and products made with the kind of quality you can only find in the Lone Star State. This Pavilion isn’t just an exhibit; it’s a chance to shake hands with the folks who built these businesses from the ground up and experience firsthand what makes Texas products second to none.”

At the GO TEXAN Pavilion, TDA is putting the very best of Texas on full display. You’ll find everything from mouthwatering sauces to handcrafted decorations, all made by Texans for Texans. Located right next to the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park, this Pavilion is the heartbeat of the State Fair.

This year we’ve packed it full:

The Texas Forestry Association will be giving away free sapling trees on October 12th and 13th (10:00 AM–2:30 PM).

Blue Bell is serving up its famous ice cream floats during our morning demos on October 1st, 8th, and 15th.

Uncork Texas Wine hosts a daily Wine Hour from 6–7 PM, pouring the best from local Texas wineries.

The Texas Beekeepers Association will be buzzing with live events every single day of the Fair.

CBS 11 (KTVT) and Texas State Networks will broadcast live every day from the GO TEXAN Pavilion.

And that’s just the beginning. The GO TEXAN Pavilion features over 180 vendors in the General Store, 39 pop-up porches, 22 retail porches, and 24 sampling areas, all of which are open daily. Plus, don’t miss the Wine, Beer, and Spirits area, featuring the best of Texas craft beverages. This is more than just shopping; it’s an experience where you can taste, sip, and bring home a piece of Texas.

Additionally, at the Farm to School booth, kids and families can explore how food makes its way from local farms to school cafeterias and childcare centers through interactive exhibits. Be sure to try the fresh, crisp apples from a Texas orchard that we'll be handing out to everyone who visits.

“If you want the very best that Texas has to offer, the GO TEXAN Pavilion is the place to be,” Commissioner Miller said. “You’ll find unmatched quality and pride in every product. When you shop GO TEXAN, you’re supporting hardworking local businesses and experiencing Texas excellence firsthand.”

The State Fair runs from September 26th to October 19th, 2025, and the GO TEXAN Pavilion is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

To plan your trip and experience the best of Texas in the GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, please visit this link to see the Pavilion schedule.