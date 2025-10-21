Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,377 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Miller Statement on Importation of Argentinian Beef

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

 

“Instead of offshoring our beef production by buying Argentinian beef, which would increase our already substantial $50 billion agricultural trade deficit, we should consider importing breeding stock to increase our own U.S. beef production capacity. Other opportunities to consider include opening federal lands to grazing and offering tax incentives to increase U.S. beef production. That would encourage more breeding stock and increased herds. 

 

All of these options would benefit both U.S. families and the American rancher, and I hope the White House will carefully consider them.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commissioner Miller Statement on Importation of Argentinian Beef

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more