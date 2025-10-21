Commissioner Miller Statement on Importation of Argentinian Beef

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“Instead of offshoring our beef production by buying Argentinian beef, which would increase our already substantial $50 billion agricultural trade deficit, we should consider importing breeding stock to increase our own U.S. beef production capacity. Other opportunities to consider include opening federal lands to grazing and offering tax incentives to increase U.S. beef production. That would encourage more breeding stock and increased herds.

All of these options would benefit both U.S. families and the American rancher, and I hope the White House will carefully consider them.”