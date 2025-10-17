Commissioner Sid Miller Announces Renewal of Pesticide Exemption to Protect Texas Rice from Invasive Pest

The rice delphacid has impacted farmers across 19 counties in the Lone Star State

AUSTIN, TX – Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted their request for an extension of the quarantine exemption, authorizing the continued use of Endigo® ZCX. The extension is effective immediately and will expedite the treatment of up to 170,000 acres of rice across 19 Texas counties to combat the rapidly spreading rice delphacid.

“This approval is the tool we need to protect Texas agriculture from this pest. The rice delphacid poses a devastating threat to our Texas rice farmers,” Commissioner Miller said. “Despite the federal government shutdown, I want to thank EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for his leadership in ensuring this critical approval. By securing this exemption, we’re giving producers the tools they need to defend their livelihoods and safeguard the state’s $145 million rice industry.”

The rice delphacid, a tiny planthopper first detected in Texas rice fields in 2018, feeds on rice plants and injects toxins that can severely reduce yields. In previous outbreaks, rice farmers reported entire fields showing “hopper burn,” plant collapse, and significant grain loss. The pest has already caused substantial economic impacts and poses a continuing threat if not aggressively managed.

Under the exemption, producers in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, Lavaca, Liberty, Matagorda, Red River, Victoria, Waller, and Wharton counties may apply the registered product following EPA-approved use guidelines, with compliance ensured in Texas by TDA. Endigo® ZCX, which contains the pesticides thiamethoxam and lambda-cyhalothrin, remains a key tool in the containment of the pest.

“Texas rice producers have faced unprecedented challenges from this invasive species,” said Commissioner Miller. “I will never stop working to protect Texas agriculture, that’s why we’re pushing ahead hand-in-hand with our federal partners, researchers, and the rice industry to make sure we stay ahead of this pest and protect Texas agriculture.”

For more information on the exemption, review the exemption letter from the EPA here.