Commissioner Miller Honors Texas Farm and Ranch Families at the 51st Family Land Heritage Ceremony

68 Historic Farms and Ranches Across 48 counties Were Honored for Their Agricultural Heritage

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX –Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today honored 68 farms and ranches from 48 Texas counties at the 51st Annual Family Land Heritage (FLH) ceremony. Commissioner Miller was joined by Texas Department of Agriculture Brand Ambassadors, television personalities Bob and Kelli Phillips, as masters of ceremonies, legendary Pro Rodeo announcer Terry Starnes, and renowned Cowboy poet and entertainer Red Steagall, whose wit and musicianship added to the celebration.

“For 51 years, this program has celebrated the unshakable commitment of Texas landowners who’ve worked and cared for their land for generations,” said Commissioner Miller. “Over 5,000 families have been honored through the Family Land Heritage program, and that’s a Texas-sized legacy of hard work, heritage, and the kind of grit that makes our state strong.”

The Family Land Heritage program recognizes Texas families whose farms and ranches have remained in continuous agricultural production for 100 years or more, a testament to their dedication and resilience. Since 1974, TDA has hosted a ceremony to celebrate these proud families and to recognize their commitment to Texas agriculture.

“Every Texan living today owes a debt of gratitude to the generations of Texas farmers and ranchers who have kept our agricultural heritage alive,” Commissioner Miller said. “It is a privilege to celebrate the resilience, commitment, and love for the land that shaped the rich tapestry of our agricultural heritage. Texas remains the last best place because of these families. May God continue to bless them and the wonderful legacy they leave behind."

With the generous support of our sponsors, no taxpayer dollars are used to hold the Family Land Heritage event. Our proud sponsors include:

Blue Bell Creameries

Capital Farm Credit

Cavender’s

Earthmoving Contractors Association of Texas

Feniex Industries

Independent Cattlemen’s Association Potter Country Store

Scotts

Texas Corn Producers

Texas Farm Bureau

Texas Grain & Feed Association

Texas Peanut Producers Board

Texas Poultry Federation

Texas Tea

"I want to thank these great Texas institutions for helping us honor our state's legacy farming and ranching families who have kept the spirit of Texas agriculture alive and well for generations. They understand that "Texas Agriculture Matters" and we thank them for their continued support of this 51-year-old program," Commissioner Miller added.

Please visit the Family Land Heritage website for more information about our honored families, sponsors, and the program.