ModWash Celebrates Grand Opening of 2nd Toms River Location with Free Washes

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ModWash is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second location in Toms River, located at 730 Route 37 West, with a weekend of free family fun from Thursday, October 16th, through Sunday, October 19th.

The celebration begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Toms River Chamber of Commerce at 12 p.m. on Thursday. Guests can enjoy free car washes, food, and ModSwag throughout the weekend.

“Everything about ModWash comes from a passion for taking care of our guests,” said Karen Hutton, founder and CEO of ModWash. “Yes, we’ve built a great car wash that protects your car, outside and under, but what we love is creating ‘Raving Fans’ through the outstanding guest experience we are creating. Our guests are the only reason we’re here.”

To mark the occasion, ModWash is offering a ModFounders Club special: the first 500 customers to sign up for a ModMax Membership will receive their first month for just $10, followed by a locked-in rate of $25/month for life. This special will also apply at the ModWash location on 833 Fischer Blvd, in Toms River.

ModWash is more than just an express car wash—it’s a full experience. Every visit includes ModPerks such as ModMat Cleaners, ModAir Fresheners, powerful vacuums, microfiber towels, tire inflators, tunnel scents, and hit music.

As part of its commitment to the community, ModWash will donate $1,000 to Cedar Grove Elementary School. “Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future of our kids; the dedication teachers show in supporting their students is inspiring,” Hutton said. ModWash also offers a 20% discount on all membership packages for Teachers, Students, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Veterans, and Active-duty Military. 

With a focus on sustainability, ModWash uses approximately 30 gallons of water per vehicle, safely contains and disposes of grime, and features pollinator-friendly landscaping through its ModMeadows initiative. We Do Clean® — and we give back.

About ModWash

Founded by Karen Hutton and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, ModWash has expanded to over 125 locations. This is the second site in Toms River, and the 10th in New Jersey!

To learn more, please visit ModWash.com

